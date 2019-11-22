Strickland removed from office, Ghent appointed as new sheriff

Lt. Charles L. Ghent is now the acting sheriff of Colleton County.

Former elected Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree Criminal Domestic Violence. This stems from a Nov. 7th incident where he is accused of punching a woman in the face more than once.

Following his indictment, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster removed Strickland from his elected post.

For the last week, Strickland had suspended himself and placed himself on paid administrative leave. He had appointed his Chief Deputy, Buddy Hill, as the interim sheriff.

Following McMaster’s removal from his office, however, state officials appointed State Law Enforcement Division Lt. Charles L. Ghent to lead the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am honored by this appointment and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Colleton County in this capacity,” said Ghent. “I stand committed to providing a law enforcement agency that is professional, courteous, and dedicated to serving the community. Every action we take will be in building and maintaining the community’s trust.”

According to SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby, Ghent became a law enforcement officer in 2000. He was hired by SLED in 2008 and was promoted to his current rank in 2014.

The Colletonian will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.