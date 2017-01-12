Strickland, More Officers Take Oath

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has officially sworn in its law enforcement officers and newly-elected Sheriff R. Andy Strickland. The ceremony was held last week. During that time, Strickland, who defeated Democratic opponent Otis Rhodes in the November 2016 election, took his oath of office for the next four years. During his new tenure, Strickland has pledged to continue his fight against gang activity and to work to bring the county together, he said in an earlier interview.