Strickland given bond after AG’s office hands down new indictments

Former Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland was given bond and must wear GPS monitoring following yesterday’s bond hearing on new indictments against him.

Those indictments allege public corruption while he served in public office as sheriff of Colleton County. Strickland was removed (suspended) from his office by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster in November of 2019 after being indicted by a state grand jury on a charge of criminal domestic violence.

As a result of the new indictments against him, Strickland had a bond hearing on Tuesday in Richland County. In that 3 p.m. hearing, he was given a $25,000 bond and was ordered to have GPS monitoring, according to the Attorney General’s Office, the agency which issued the new indictments against Strickland on Tuesday.

The AG’s office originally requested a $50,000 bond.

The judge also ordered Strickland to surrender all of his firearms to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). He was also ordered to have no contact with any witnesses involving the allegations against him.

Strickland’s lawyer can petition for the removal of the GPS monitoring after 90 days, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

The new indictments allege misconduct in office, which allegedly occurred in Horry County, and the distribution of a schedule IV controlled substance, which also allegedly occurred in Horry County during a sheriff’s convention.

Strickland is also facing 13 additional indictments, which include: six counts of misconduct in office; two counts use of official position for financial gain; three counts of embezzlement; distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; and use of public funds, property or time to influence an election.

These indictments allege that while serving as sheriff, Strickland required “subordinate deputies and sheriff’s office staff” to spend time working on his personal property, as stated in the indictments handled by the Attorney General’s Office. He is also accused of allegedly giving a government-issued radio worth $3,000 to a private citizen and of allegedly spending taxpayer/county funds on “non-official” lodging while at a conference in Myrtle Beach, according to the indictments.

The original charges of criminal domestic violence against Strickland are still under investigation by SLED.