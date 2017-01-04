Strategies to Stick to New Years Resolutions

By Anna Crosby

It’s no secret that oftentimes we jump on the bandwagon of “new year, new me” and end up sending ourselves on a mission to fail because we’ve set goals that are unattainable. When thinking about bettering ourselves we generally go for things like striving to lose 30 pounds or giving up something you’ve done your whole life cold turkey.

An article produced by Forbes magazine dictates that there is a great deal of cynicism surrounding the concept of making New Years Resolutions. Maybe this is for good reason because, in all honesty, most people are unable to keep them once they’ve fallen off the wagon a couple times.

According to the article, there is a definite “science to success when it comes to making resolutions that stick, achieving goals and making important life changes.” If people can be strong in their self-will long enough to utilize the correct strategies it can make a huge difference between “progress and procrastination, success and failure.”

In the article, Forbes offers 7 strategies that can facilitate efforts to sticking to New Years Resolutions. These are “know your why,” “be specific,” “design your environment,” “narrow your focus,” “write it down,” “practice patience,” and “expect setbacks.”

The article states, “For a resolution to stick, it has to be aligned with your core values.” Since we all are human it’s natural that oftentimes our resolutions reflect our superficial desires. This is a big issue because a resolution must reflect what truly matters most to you as a person. For this reason, must we be aware of our “why” when making resolutions that we can actually keep up with.

Being specific is a tough cookie to crack at times. To say that you want to eat healthier is great, but it is better to be specific and then narrow your focus to maybe taking vitamins and cutting down on portion size so that you aren’t depriving yourself of anything and still making good changes to your current lifestyle.

You must design your environment because it’s easy to say for your New Year’s resolution to be that you’ll quick drinking alcohol in theory. Try going out to dinner with friends and when everyone else is enjoying a glass of red wine with their juicy steaks, or savoring their beer they’ve paired with their favorite pizza, you’ll find the temptation to be quite torturous.

In order for things to go smoothly regarding resolutions, you have to cultivate an environment that does not make it more difficult to do what you have set out to do.

By writing your resolution down, you can keep it at the forefront of your mind at all times. A Standford University study found that when people write down their goals the probability for them to achieve that goal increases by over 70 percent. By writing down positive affirmations to remind yourself you can achieve your goal, you will have a much easier time combating the negative affirmations that can be detrimental when trying to achieve an important goal.

When it comes to bettering certain aspects of yourself or lifestyle it is important to practice patience. It’s easy to get worked up when you aren’t seeing results fast enough. It’s also really easy to give up when you’ve slipped up and eaten one more chocolate cover cherry than you allotted yourself to begin with. With that being said, rather than being so transfixed by the results that you want, try embracing a “growth mindset” and accepting that there is progress to be made. It’s like the old saying goes, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

For this reason, we should expect setbacks, so that when faced with failure when choose for it not to define our success, but instead finding peace in how you choose to deal with the failure in the first place. Failures are learning opportunities. Letting the minuscule setbacks seem bigger than what they deter you from staying positive.

So in this New Year, challenge yourself to step beyond doubts, excuses, and other things that keep you from experiencing your best you. Happy New Year and best of luck to sticking to your resolutions in 2017.