Stop Talking Yourself Out Of It!

By Reverend Tom Polk

In Numbers 13, Moses sends out 12 spies to check out the Promised Land and most of them returned with -We can’t do it. A negative report poisoned the spirits of a whole nation. They should be breaking through and birthing their promised destiny but instead they had a breakdown and aborted the promise of God. What caused this denial of their destiny? Was it the devil? Was it the giants? What was it that had the power to reach into the hearts and minds of millions of people? It was four words -We Can’t Do It!

Moses tried to disqualify himself because he had a speech impediment. Jeremiah who tried to run from the call of God, saying that he was just a child. Gideon argued with God that he was the least qualified of anyone. These were truly great men of God, but they all fell into the same trap. Different excuses, but they were all saying the same thing. No, we can’t do it. But there were two spies responded differently, they said let us go up and once for God has given us this land! Their answer was Yes we can!

Words are containers that we can fill with faith and courage or even fear and doubt. When Israel spoke those words they excluded God and voided out the God factor. There is life and death in the power of the tongue! Words can move you from weakness to strength and from stressed to blessed! One word from God can put meal in your barrel and oil in your cruse! Only with One Word, Peter stepped out of the natural and into the supernatural. One man with a crazy faith made up his mind he would rather be a wet water walker than a dry boat sitter. You can do all things through Christ who strengthens You! Yes You Can!