Stoner bids Farewell to C.P.A.

For the past 14 years, Nat Stoner, better known to his students as Coach Stoner, has dedicated his time and skills to the students at Colleton Preparatory Academy. “I started at CPA in 2003 and have been there for 14 years,” Stoner said. Although his main job was teacher and head baseball coach, Stoner has held a collection of positions during his tenure at C.P.A., “I have taught all the high school math classes, ninth grade science, a little bit of physics, second through fourth grade P.E., some middle school health, Baseball Coach, Assistant Football Coach, B-Team Basketball Coach, and most importantly the bus driver.” When Stoner began teaching at C.P.A. during the 2003-2004 school year, his goals were simple, “When I came to C.P.A. my goals were to see if I liked teaching and I wanted to get into coaching, which was great because they gave me an opportunity to do both and I coached the first year but I always wanted to be a teacher, even when I was little so I was able to fulfill my goals working there.” Stoner has always had a passion for baseball and teaching. The opportunity to do both things at C.P.A. will be a memory that Stoner will not forget. “I have enjoyed coaching and teaching the most, baseball because it’s baseball but teaching is just as exciting,” Stoner said, “It is just cool to get kids to want to learn and to be their best and you get relationships with the kids and that’s probably the best part of the job. I had great coworkers too, I liked all of the teachers that I worked with and working with Jill was great, a lot of friendships and good relationships with a lot of people there.” Stoner has made many friends during his tenure but the children he has taught will be the thing he misses the most, “I am going to miss the kids the most,” Stoner said, “There are a lot of good kids coming up that I taught in the ninth grade and it will be really fun to see where they go and it would have been really fun to stay and watch how they did because they are a talented group. I will definitely miss them and Coach Peyton Crosby, I’ll miss him a lot. It was fun learning from Mrs. Janice Blocker as well.” As for his new position, Stoner will be joining the Northwood Academy in the fall as a teacher and assistant coach, “It will be nice to be out of my comfort zone and looking for a new challenge as I get to meet and teach new kids. Getting to know the new faculty will be fun and coaching baseball will be fun and of course being closer to my family. This brand new challenge will be fun,” Stoner said. Stoner’s co-workers had nothing but positive praise as they bid farewell to their fellow teacher, C.P.A. first grade teacher, Kathy Houck said, “I have had the privilege of teaching with Nat for the last 14 years. He is the kind of teacher that goes the extra mile for his students. His compassion and devotion to his students show in the classroom and on the ball field. As a parent of some of his former students, I can truly say that he is an incredible role model. My children learned much more than math from him. I am excited for his family as they transition to a new school. He will be missed by all of us at Colleton Prep.” Also Middle School Literature Teacher, Bray Campbell said, “Nat was a great teacher, coach, mentor, and colleague. He has dedicated so much time and energy into making CPA a better place for everyone, and he will be missed by teachers and students when we return this fall.”As Stoner reflects on his years spent at C.P.A., he remains grateful for the opportunities it afford him and the relationships he made along the way, “Everything that I know about teaching and coaching I got the opportunity from Colleton Prep so I definitely am grateful for that,” Stoner said, “They have always treated me well and the staff is cool and we have a lot of good relationships there. Parents and kids that I have throughout the year, that will be a great memory and I will miss them. They really gave me a lot of great memories.”