A Sterling Kids Adventure – Kidnapped

By Majorie Hill

“Baby Anna. You’re choking me,” Bubba pulled at the arms around his neck but she held tight, squealing with delight.

“At least she’s not afraid,” Janie said.

“Bubba,” Anna squealed, patted his head.

“She trusts you, Bubba. We all do.” Janie said, holding on to the arm of her seat. “We’re bouncing like an old train.”

“Ride. Ride,” Baby Anna laughed.

“Janie, we are on an old train,” Billy said, pulling his head back into the car from the open window.

“You have soot and cinders in your hair, Billy,” Janie brushed his hair with her hand. The train picked up speed, rounded a curve, tossing her back in her seat.

The door at the end of the car opened. “Tickets, please.” The conductor walked down the isle towards the kids, hand extended.

“What are we going to do? Do you have the tickets, Bubba? Billy said. Bubba shook his head.

The conductor stood in front of their seats, which faced one another. He snapped his fingers, waiting.

Bubba sat Baby Anna beside him, checked his pockets. “Sorry, I don’t have the tickets.”

“No tickets? The conductor said in disbelief, his left eyebrow rose to his hat.

“Well, then. I’ll take your valuables until you can pay.” He paused. “Jewelry, watches?” Bubba shook his head. “Gold or cash?” Another headshake.

The conductor turned to Baby Anna. “What is your name, little lady?”

“Baby An-na.” She pointed her thumb to her chest. “I, Baby An-na.”

“Do you have all of your fingers and toes, Baby Anna?” She laughed, splayed her fingers.

“Fine,” the conductor said. “You’ll do for payment.” Before anyone could react, he grabbed Anna, strode away, with her stretching out her chubby little arms.

“Bubba. I want my Bubba.”

The door slammed. “What do we do now, Bubba?”

To be continued.