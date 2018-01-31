State of the city : Leaders looks back at successes and talk plans for 2018

Officials with the City of Walterboro have released the city’s annual report, which showcases the city’s recent improvements and reveals the leaders’ plans for the coming year.

According to the 24-page report, Walterboro has made great strides in improving daily for residents and in boosting tourism efforts. “This year, the tourism department has been successful in many endeavors, including recruiting some new events, and taking Walterboro’s Web presence to the next level,” as stated by Michelle Strickland, tourism director for the city.

Specifically, the report discusses improvements at the city’s parks department, within the Walterboro Fire Department and local leaders’ plans to expand upon the city’s finance department.

As stated in the report, Station One within the city was built in 1974. Recent renovations to the station are the first to be done in decades: renovations include upgrades to the fire station’s kitchen.

Walterboro Fire Department also received a $91,446 grant from FEMA to purchase 16 new pieces of breathing apparatus for the city’s firefighters.

As for the city’s incoming new Finance Department, city leaders purchased the former First Federal Bank in 2015. The building, which is located at 300 Hampton Street, will be the city’s new “one stop shop” for “permits, business licenses, court fines, human resources, and finance,” as stated in the city’s annual report. This new building will allow city residents and customers to “take care of all city transactions under one roof,” the report states.

The construction is underway now, with plans to complete the building later this year.

Also speaking of finance news within the city, the report states that Walterboro has again received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. This is the fifth year that the city has received the national award, which was given to the city for it being transparent with its finances. The award was also given to Walterboro for the city having strong “financial health” within the government, the report states.

Additional miscellaneous improvements done within the city in the last year include upgrading the wooden arbor at the city’s downtown waterfall; beginning improvements at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility; and cleaning up debris and beginning boardwalk improvements and enhancements within the city’s Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Walterboro Police Department was also showcased in the annual report. This portion of the report included highlights of the city’s police officers and their community outreach work, which includes helping to give Christmas gifts to needy area children and local officers’ efforts in raising money for the county’s Special Olympians.

Coming Plans

Throughout 2018, and in the coming year, city leaders are working to complete Phase Three of the city’s Discovery Center. This phase of the project includes building a new educational center that will be the headquarters for the outdoor walking area. The new building will house both live and static (not living) exhibits of animals that are native to the city’s swamp area.

Phase Three of the project also includes constructing an outdoor amphitheater. All of this will be built on land at the intersection of Jefferies Boulevard and the end of Hampton Street: this area currently houses a parking lot for the county, but city leaders recently purchased the county parking lot from the county for the future construction.

Plans for Walterboro this year also include movement in the North Lemacks neighborhood. This includes starting Phase Three of the ongoing North Lemacks Street Revitilization Project. This project includes the demolition of about 20 “dilapidated structures” that are located within the inner-city neighborhood, as stated in the report. The project also includes building new parks, adding street lights, and cleaning up about 50 overgrown lots and houses that are in the neighborhood.

According to the report, city leaders will also continue beautification efforts at the Exit 53 interchange; continued improvements at the city’s Wastewater Treatment center; and continued focus by city leaders to gain more commercial businesses in the city. Already this year, four new businesses, including Starbucks, have signed deals to build within Walterboro’s city limits.