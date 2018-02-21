State candidate comes to Colleton

One of the Democratic candidates for South Carolina’s upcoming Governor race came to Colleton County last week, and is working to let local residents know that he wants their vote.

Phil Noble, 66, is a Greenville native who is currently living in Charleston. The business and technology-based businessman is vying for the Democratic vote against fellow democratic governor candidate James Smith, a current House of Representative member out of Columbia. Noble met with local media outlets last week as he toured Walterboro and inland Colleton County. According to Noble, he is standing a platform of “home rule,” a concept where local governments are given more control of their jurisdictional matters and decisions.

“I’m far more concerned about what is happening on a local level,” he said. “Real growth is never form the outside. It’s a grassroots effort … it’s the state’s responsibility to help support the decisions and needs of local people, based on their own decisions about what they need.”

Noble, who says he sees himself as an “outsider” to the political arena, is also pushing for educational reform – one of this two largest campaign promises. “I believe it’s not the state that is broken. It is the system that is broken,” he said.

Specifically, Noble says he wants to double teacher pay. He believes this will help recruit teachers in rural districts, like Colleton. He also says more pay means the ability to retain quality teachers. He plans to pay for this over time, he said, by addressing the state’s current sales tax.

Noble also wants to do a forensic audit on each state agency as a potential way to cut corners and save state funds, he said. “There also needs to be a general audit of state agencies,” he said. “Are they doing what they should be doing? Are they a good resource for our people, and are they spending money appropriately?”

His second campaign promise is to “stop plantation politics.” Noble says there are too many long-time politicians at the Capitol who are working with too many lobbyists. “South Carolina is an amazing place with potential, but those in Columbia are holding us back,” he said. “As long as we have a corrupt and broken government, we cannot live up to who we are.”

Noble says he will continue to blanket the state in his efforts to educate voters about who he is as a candidate. A part of that is continually visiting Colleton County voters, and to learn of what local leaders want to see happen, he said.

The winner of the June Democratic primary will face the winner of the Republican primary in the November election. Incumbent S.C. Gov., Henry McMaster, is also running in the race.