Stair out on bond

Self-proclaimed Colleton County prophet and accused sexual assault suspect Ralph G. Stair went before a criminal judge on January 24th.

Stair, 84, is the minister of Overcomer Ministries, a religious sect that also operates a national radio program. The ministry is said to be a Christian-based ministry.

Stair was arrested on Dec. 8th of 2017 and subsequently charged with three-counts of first-degree Criminal Sexual Assault. He was also charged with one count of Assault with the Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct, first-degree; one count of second-degree assault; one count of first-degree burglary; one count of kidnapping; and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, third-degree.

The charges stem from a video that was sent to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office: that video showed Stair cupping the breast of an underage girl during a sermon or presentation inside the religious compound. Stair operates his ministry and farm, which is located off of S.C. Highway 61 near Cottageville.

That video was also initially posted on YouTube, but has since been removed.

Following an investigation into the video, Stair was taken into custody by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the local sheriff’s office, the State Law Enforcement Division and multiple federal agencies. He was initially given a bond hearing hours after his arrest, on Dec. 18th. He waived that hearing.

Therefore, until his bond hearing last week, he was being housed inside the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro.

Last week, on Jan. 24th, Stair appeared before General Sessions Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner. Buckner then set his bond at a $75,000 cash surety bond. On January 25th, Stair posted bond and was released.

According to a background check, Stair was also arrested in 2002 and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and breach of trust.

He was also previously charged in 2002 with the improper removal of dead bodies and then burying them on the property of his compound.