St. Peter’s AME Church Annual Four-Seasons Tea







On Saturday, January 11, St. Peter’s AME Church held its Annual Four-Season Tea Celebration. This year’s theme was “May your cup overflow with Blessings in this 2020 Season. For the last several years, St. Peter’s has opened its fellowship hall to the community extending an invitation to come to celebrate the four seasons Spring, Summer, Winter and Fall with food, friendship, family and fellow church members. Rev. Mychal Wright presided over the program and activities during the event. Each year a guest speaker is invited to share words of inspiration and empowerment. This year’s speaker was Rev. Afrika Latrice Campbell who serves under the leadership of Rev. Edward B. Alston at Queen Chapel AME Church in Hilton Head, SC.

April Singleton, Church Officer, said, “Nearly 100 people filled the building with love and truly enjoyed the speaker’s message, gifts, prizes and all of the excitement from the event. Members of St. Peter’s enjoyed fellowshipping with family, friends and community members”. The event highlighted a wide selection of delicious foods for everyone to enjoy. There were also special recipes from church members featured especially for the event. Although admission was free of charge, attendees gave donations from the kindness of their hearts. “Any donations received on the day of the event will go toward supporting the outreach ministries and the uplifting of God’s Kingdom,” said Singleton.

Some of the Outreach Ministries include providing food and entertainment to the Senior Citizens who reside at the Cambridge Pointe apartment complex, volunteering at the Colleton County School of Pride, providing the Family Life Center as a warming shelter during frigid weather conditions and collaborating with the AME Church Global Ministry Department throughout the world including the Bahamas Relief Project where St. Peter’s donated $2000.00 to the relief effort.

As a part of the Tea this year, a special Tribute was presented in memory of a beloved St. Peter’s member, the Late Mrs. Mary Grant of Walterboro. Family, friends, and church members joined Mrs. Grant’s husband Mr. Eddie Grant, daughter Ms. Tammy Grant, and granddaughter Mrs. Porshe Grant-Colts in remembrance of Mrs. Grant’s Legacy. Members of the church shared fond memories of Mrs. Grant and expressed comforting remarks to the family. “Pastor Leon R. Maxwell was overwhelmed with joy to see so many gathered on this occasion with the desire to serve God,” said Singleton.

St. Peter’s AME Church is located at 300 Fishburne Street in Walterboro with Rev. Leon R. Maxwell as Pastor. Worship Service begins at 10 am where all are welcome to worship. For more information about St. Peter’s AME Church call 843-549-6412, email stpetersamechurch@hotmail.com or visit the website at www.stpetersamechurch.org.