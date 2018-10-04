St. Jude’s Church to hosts “Blessing of the Animals”

Saturday, October 6th will be a special day on the grounds of the Colleton Museum & Farmers Market as St. Jude’s Church will host the “2018 Blessing of the Animals”.

The public is invited to bring your pet animal to be blessed by Father David Sutcliffe. All pets must either be leashed or caged. Come out and enjoy this free event, also plan to visit the Museum & Farmers Market. Each pet will receive a free treat!

On this special weekend, churches around the world will celebrate something that St. Francis of Assisi started almost 800 years ago: blessing our animals. It was Francis who first introduced the idea that human beings are only one of a myriad of creations of God and all are blessed in God’s “eyes.”

St. Francis was born in the late 12th century in Assisi in northern Italy. He lived a simple life of poverty, and gained a reputation of being the friend of animals. He established a rule and an order, which still exists today as the Order of St. Francis, or the Franciscans. Francis died in 1226, aged 44, and less than two years later Pope Gregory IX declared him a saint. In 1979, Pope John Paul II further declared St. Francis to be the patron saint of ecology.

These services allow people of faith to recognize the importance of the non-human members of their families, and their blessedness to God. In the biblical story of Noah and the ark, it is clear that God provided for the blessing of animals in the same way that God did people. There are threats to God’s creation present in our world today, particularly regarding the well being of endangered species. The hope is people will be reminded that God loves all creatures and they will become better custodians of all things created by God.

The event will take place at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market on October 6th from 10 am – 11 am. The Farmers Market will also be open so be prepared to browse so fresh local produce as well.