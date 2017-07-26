SRO’s coming back to the classroom

Officers from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are going back into the classrooms again this year as part of the ongoing School Resource Officer (SRO) program.

The SRO program is funded by both the Colleton County School District and through personnel and funds allocated to the local sheriff’s office from Colleton County Council.

Each officer is still a part of the sheriff’s office but work closely with the school district and their assigned schools.

The officers assigned to each school are integrated into that school’s setting, and work with students and staff at each school. “The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers (SROs) are members of the law enforcement community who teach, counsel, and maintain a safe learning environment,” said Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

“When SROs are integrated into a school system, the benefits go beyond just the reduction violence in schools,” he said. “The officers often build a relationship with students while serving as a resource to students, teachers, and administrators to help solve problems that may occur.”

To be placed into a school setting, Benton says SRO’s are trained to be a part of each school in the district. This training helps them work with students’ one-on-one, he said, to promote each students’ safety and growth. SRO’s can also participate in inner-school events, school discipline hearings and campus activities. “These SRO’s receive training in skills that help them be effective in a school setting,” he said. “Also, a part of a school resource officer’s job is to promote a positive image for the students whether they are in the school setting, or participating in after school events.”

In Colleton County, the high school has three assigned SRO’s who cover the entire campus. The Colleton County Middle School has two: CCMS is the largest middle school student population of any middle school in the state of South Carolina.

District wide, one SRO visits each of the district’s elementary schools. There is no specific SRO for each of the elementary schools.

This year, the assigned SRO’s are as follows:

Colleton County High School has three assigned SRO’s. They are Sgt. Keith Crosby, Cpl. Jimmy Wiggins and Cpl. Jeffery Cummings.

Colleton County Middle School has two assigned SRO’s. They are Cpl. Aristede Sanders and Cpl. Ricky Valentine.

One SRO, Cpl. Jeffery Cummings is assigned to cover all of the district’s six elementary schools.