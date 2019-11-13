Spruce up your porch to help bring in fall

…

It’s time to give your porch a fall makeover to bring in the holiday season. But we’re not talking about just any makeover, we’re talking fresh, unique and most importantly, modern. Steal these fall front porch ideas to ramp up your curb appeal and make your neighbors want to come over to see.

Fall porch decorating ideas using pumpkins and mums

You’ll notice lots of pumpkins in these fall porch decorating ideas. And that’s because they last a long time, and most folks still have theirs after Halloween. The same goes for mums. These durable, low-maintenance flowers come in many colors such as red, orange and white to work with your pumpkins.

To go modern with your fall porch decorating, add new and different colors to your fall and holiday decor. Mid-century modern-inspired Aquas work well or paint your pumpkins in matte black or white. Trying a new color palette for the holidays is the perfect way to freshen up your fall decorating. The best fall front porch decorating ideas include a wreath, layers of pumpkins and flowers and candles for ambiance. Create a bundle of pumpkins in different sizes and colors around your entryway. Layer with potted mums to add extra color. Layers of unusually colored pumpkins and gourds can help bring out the colors for those that have green and yellow porches.

Make the front door the main attraction

One of the simplest ways to decorate your front porch for fall is to make the front door the focal point. Add a modern wreath and flank the front door with matching oversized planters that can display pumpkin topiaries, tall grasses, or a collection of colorful foliage. Add a contemporary wreath to your front door. Look for unusual shapes like square or oblong and materials that aren’t traditionally used. Why not also add a removable sticker to your front door like the “welcome” sticker? The bold aqua-color front door works very well with the fall and winter shades of orange, gold, and red. Tie your favorite color in with the autumnal colors to give your front porch a fresh, individual style. Violets, chartreuse, and mustard are wonderfully elegant yet modern colors for fall and winter. Add splashes of both to your porch decorating ideas for fall.

Send a message that broadcasts curb appeal

Customize your porch for fall by adding custom touches like a monogrammed wreath, a welcoming doormat or vintage signs that spread holiday cheer. Stack your pumpkins and display your house number on them for a touch of fall whimsy. Add marquee lights to pumpkins to spell out your last name. A doormat with a welcome message is always a nice touch.

No matter how many guests will step through your door this Thanksgiving season, adding some fall decor will always make your home seem the most welcoming on the block. No matter how you decorate, let’s not forget to enjoy the season of thankfulness.