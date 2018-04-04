Spring Break Safety Guide

Spring Break is upon us. School is out, people are traveling, and safety is a high priority. For the next several days there will be more and more people moving about making many places and the roads or highways busier than usual during the day. Many of us have been coped up inside for the winter and Spring Break is the first real chance people have to get outside, travel and enjoy the beautiful spring weather. It’s a time when most people get a break from school, jobs, and everyday stress life.

Often times, during Spring Break people tend to become relaxed in their thinking and since of responsibilities for safety and well-being that could lead to misfortune or unwanted accidents. Although Spring Break is a great time to unwind and take a break from your normal delay routine, it is not a time to take a break from using common sense and being safe. Here are a few tips to help you enjoy Spring Break and Stay Safe. The first and most important tip is to Have fun and enjoy your time with family, friends and love ones. Having fun takes energy and fuel. Be sure to eat a variety of foods, including plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grain products. Also include low-fat dairy products, lean meats, poultry, fish, and legumes. Drink lots of water and go easy on the salt, sugar, alcohol and fatty foods.

If you are going on a road trip or traveling, be prepared. Make sure you pack appropriately for the weather and be prepare for temperature changes at your destination. If you take medications or will need medication while you are away, make sure you have enough for the entire trip or you have access to a pharmacy to refill prescriptions. Most physicians will be on vacation as well therefore the emergency room may be your only alternative.

Plan your travel route a head of time. Leave valuables at home, only pack and take what you need for your trip. Remember to pack healthy snacks, water and an emergency kit if you are taking a road trip. If you are flying or traveling to another country, make sure you have all vital documentation with you before leaving home. Remember to keep identification and emergency contact information on you at all times. If you get into an accident or get sick and are unable to speak that information will be very important. Always travel with a buddy or make sure someone know your whereabouts always, don’t wonder away from your family without letting someone know where you are going. Never get in a car with someone you suspect is intoxicated. There is always a safer alternative. For those of you who plan to enjoy spring break at home, the beach or the pool, remember to protect yourself. Always wear sunscreen with at least SPF 15. For eye protection, wear wraparound sunglasses that provide 100 percent UV ray protection.

Make your Spring Break great, stay alert and have fun. Always call 911 in an emergency. For more Spring Break Helpful Safety Tips visit http://www.safespringbreak.org/safety-tips/