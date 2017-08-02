Splash pad petition in hands of council

The public petition to build a splash pad and skateboard park inside the City of Walterboro have officially been turned over to the city’s elected council for their review.

The online petition had 1,054 signatures on it when it was delivered to Walterboro City Council last week. The petition is asking for the city’s leaders to seek grant money and other funds to build a public splash pad and a skateboarding park inside Walterboro city limits. The would-be project and petition were created by Eddie Rumfelt, a lifelong city resident who says these two projects would improve the lives of the city’s youth and of families.

“This is something I’m passionate about,” he said. “I have my own kids who would want this, and, when I was a kid, I wanted this. I was actually inspired by my children.

“There is no reason why Walterboro shouldn’t have this,” he said.

Rumfelt began his public campaign for the splash pad in May of this year. He was on the official agenda for Tuesday’s meeting to speak about the importance of the city needing more outdoor activities. Tuesday’s meeting, however, occurred after this newspaper’s print deadline. However, in a previous interview, Rumfelt says he will attend that city council meeting and encourage the city council and Mayor Bill Young to seek funding and build the park.

“I don’t want this issue to die,” he said. “I don’t expect them to break ground next week, but I do want their commitment and their pledge to keep going forward.”

If the city’s leaders decide not to pursue the park, Rumfelt says he will take control of the project. “I can form a non-profit organization and seek recreational grant funds for our city, and get this done,” he said.

“We need this, for our community’s youth and for our growing families. It’s a part of what we need to be more self-sufficient and to help with economic growth. People who are coming here want to see more recreational opportunities and more activities for our children, just as the people who already live here.”

“If they say no, I’m going to keep fighting for it,” he said.

Anyone wanting to sign the online petition can still do so; however, the official petition has been turned into city council for their review. The petition is located at www.change.org.

“A lot of people have said they want a pool, but the city says insurance policies don’t allow for that. It’s too big of a risk,” he said. “And the skateboard park is something for older teens to do. I used to skate in parking lots all the time in Walterboro and got told to leave.”