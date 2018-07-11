Spirit of the River Returns

For the third year in a row, the Friends of the Edisto River (FRED), will host the Spirit of the River event at Givhans State Park on Saturday, August 18th. FRED is a non-profit organization that was established back in 1998 to help in the conservation of the Edisto river through natural resources and economic growth. Cutting through a great portion of Colleton County, the Edisto river is America’s longest free-flowing blackwater rivers, which runs through 11 other counties beyond Colleton. The Spirit of the River Event is a big event for FRED as they have several goals to accomplish. The event will be held at the Givhans Ferry State Park, which is directly on the Edisto river, and will include music, food, and fun for adults and children. “It’s not just a picnic,” according to Hugo Krispyn of FRED, “This is our way of doing outreach in the community.” FRED is known for it outreach in Colleton County, as it has host the Edisto Stewardship Day since 2002. This is a cleanup effort put on by FRED to help clean up the litter and debris that pollutes the Edisto River.

This year the Spirit of the River will be teaming up with two watersport outfitters, Edisto River Adventures and Blue Water Adventures, for the first time to bring additional appeal to the event. These outfitters will be supplying attendees with the opportunity to rent tubes or kayaks to explore the beautiful Edisto. The event will also be the perfect setting for landowners and river goers to learn new information about the development of the Water Plan for the Edisto watershed. This plan will eventually lead to a new State Water Plan and this event will allow all stakeholders to have a say in the development of those plans. The event will be held from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, August 18th. The event is open to FRED members, however if you are not a member and would like to join, there is a small fee to do so. For additional information on FRED or the Spirit of the River event, please visit www.edistofriends.org. “We would love to see everyone attend,” Krispyn said. This event will allow Colletonians an opportunity to explore this magical blackwaters of the Edisto and learn ways we can protect on of our many rivers in the lowcountry.