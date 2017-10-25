Special Olympics to be held November 2nd

The Special Olympics are generally held in the Spring, however this year due to weather, the event had to be postponed twice. The date for the event has finally been announced and Special Olympics will be held Thursday November 2nd at the Colleton Middle School Track. According to Special Olympic Coordinator Rebecca Hooker, “We are really excited to finally host our yearly Special Olympics on November 2nd at the CCMS track. We are looking forward to a great day of competition, with events including 50M Dash and Walk, 100M Dash and Wheelchair, Softball Throw, Running Long Jump and Standing Long Jump. We will also have a carnival area with games and face painting, as well as a dance area and inflatable slide. The community is welcome to come out and cheer the athletes on as they compete!” The event will begin at 9:30 am with the Parade of Athletes who will be participating in the event. Dr. Jacinta Bryant will be delivering the welcome speech, followed by the Presentation of Colors by Colleton County High School Jr. ROTC. The Ambassador for this year’s event is Tylesha Phoenix, who is a 6 year old student at Black Street Early Childhood Center and the Hall of Fame Inductee is Robert “Bobby” Walchak, who has been competing the Special Olympics since he was 8 years old. Games will begin at 10:00am and will conclude around 1:00pm. Students and adults will be rotating between games with Mini-Olympics being held from 11:00-1:00 for Pre-K students from Black Street Early Childhood Center. One of those students is Sarah Cole Hardy who has been competing in the Special Olympics for the past three years. Hardy is currently 5 years old and at the very young age of 19 months, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. After several surgeries, rounds of chemo, and the location of the tumor, Hardy’s tumor left her completely blind. According to Hardy’s mom, Cassy Hardy, Special Olympics is important to her daughter because, “She’s a social butterfly! She enjoys socializing with everyone and she helps other children who may need her help.” According to Hardy the Special Olympic games allow children to compete in games that they would not otherwise be able to and to become winners. According to Hardy, Sarah Cole says, “She is the fastest runner!” Hardy along with other students will have the opportunity to compete in several games throughout the day. Hooker said, “I would like to thank the Walterboro Elks Lodge, the Civitans, Colleton County School District, Colleton Preparatory Academy, NAIFA, Living Word Church, local law enforcement, Dr. Creel, Marianne Holmes, and many others for their generosity, whether they supplied t-shirts, food, volunteers, ribbons, prizes, inflatable slide, and even physicals necessary for the athletes to compete. This event would not be possible without so many people working together, and I am very appreciative of our community.”