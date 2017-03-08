Special Needs Teacher Receives Recognition

By Heather Walters

Ravikant “Ravi” Dewangen, a Special Needs teacher at Colleton County Middle School, is being honored for his service to our community’s special needs students.

Dewangen has taught at Colleton County Middle School since he was first hired by the Colleton County School District in 2014.

Dewangen was honored on March 1st by Civitans, a local non-profit group in Colleton County whose members focus on improving the lives of children and adults with special needs The group is a part of Civitans, International, one of the largest civic services groups in the world. Locally, Civitans annually sponsor Colleton County Special Olympic games. They also routinely supply bicycles to area special needs children and take part in an array of other events. Moreover, they are known for cooking and serving “The World’s Largest Pot of Rice” at the annual Walterboro-Colleton County Rice Festival: this is their largest fundraiser each year.

Last week, Civitans met in a special meeting to honor Dewangen. “To be a Special Education teacher requires sacrifice and dedication, and a deep understanding of their students. All Special Ed teachers go beyond the call of duty, as they serve their students in a way unlike the norm, but in a pattern of love and respect and a deep desire to fulfill their role as someone who can make a difference in a person’s life,” as stated on a plaque given to Dewangen by the Civitans Club members.

He was named “Special Ed Teacher of the Year” for 2017.