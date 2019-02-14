SouthernCarolina Alliance recruits more industry to area

hand holding a megaphone, which offers great job

A new industry in Allendale County is set to boost employment in Colleton County.

The new company, AKPA Organic Peroxides, brings a $2.65 million investment to the area with a new distribution and warehousing facility. Overall, the company will create 13 new jobs.

It is headquartered in Fairfax.

“The creation of jobs and investment by AKPA Kimya in Allendale County is another demonstration of international manufacturing and economic growth in the SouthernCarolina Alliance region,” said Kay Maxwell, vice-president of marketing and spokeswoman for SouthernCarolina Alliance.

The SouthernCarolina Alliance is a non-profit organization that boosts industry and employment throughout several counties in rural South Carolina. These counties include Colleton, Allendale and Hampton. Traditionally, the alliance has helped to lure other industries to the area, including the Italian-based company, Meter Bearings, which expanded their operation by building a headquarters in Walterboro. The alliance also helped to bring NUPI and Specified Fittings to Hampton County, both of which are from Italy and the Turkish-based company AKPA Kimya to South Carolina.

The group also brought EOC Naturals to Allendale and Evanesce Packaging to Walterboro. Both of these groups are from Canada.

Maxwell says all of these companies chose South Carolina as their location to begin operating in the United States because of the “workforce, proximity to markets and ports and the cost of operation.”

“Not only will these companies provide hundreds of direct jobs, they stimulate the creation of other jobs in the retail community and service providers that will do business with these industries in our region,” she said, in a written statement.

The new company, AKPA Kimya Organic Peroxides, is based out of Instanbul. The company produces organic peroxide, accelerator and paint dryers used in the petrochemical and paint industries.

“We are excited about our new facility in Allendale County,” said AKPA Kimya President Kemal Darcan. “At AKPA Kimya Organic Peroxides and Initiators, we are always delighted to work with the community. We hope that this facility is the first of many investments that will help both the company and community thrive. We would like to thank everyone who was able to make this happen, including the county officials, SouthernCarolina Alliance and the State of South Carolina,” he said, in a written statement.

For more information on SouthernCarolina Alliance, visit their Web site at www.southerncarolina.org.

For more information on the new company, visit their Web site at www.akpakimya.com.

“We are delighted to welcome AKPA Kimya to our county, and we wish them much success in the coming years,” said Allendale County Aeronautics and Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Barbara Lewis. “We are pleased to welcome another global company to the region.”