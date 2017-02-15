Southeast Wildlife Expo Turns 35 this Weekend

One of the traditional outdoor activities during February in the Lowcountry is simply known by many as wildlife weekend. Charleston hosts the 35th edition of the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for those who wish to explore the synergy found in nature. World-class painters, carvers, and sculptors return each year to display their craft for art collectors at SEWE, but the main draw is for the thousands of patrons that relish the outdoors lifestyle connected with the traditions of hunting and fishing.

Student artists in South Carolina help to kick off SEWE by competing in the 2017 S.C. Junior Duck Stamp competition. The Best of Show winner was announced in January, and 13-year old Olivia Wingo from Thomas Cairo Middle School in Mount Pleasant took the top spot ahead of all the entries. Her drawing is now elevated to compete in the 2017 Federal Junior Duck Stamp judging to be held in Charleston on April 21 thanks to support from the SE Wildlife Expo leadership.

The heart of the Wildlife Expo happens daily from 10 until 6, and the popular Dock Dogs two-tank jumping contest will make a splash the entire weekend until the finals at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Brittlebank Park is dog-friendly during SEWE and has become one of the most social scenes of the weekend too with live music, food vendors, and the Sporting Village. In fact, the inaugural Lowcountry Social at Brittlebank is new for 2017, held on Saturday night from 7:30 to 10:30 for SEWE revelers to enjoy BBQ, fire pits and cold beverages along the Ashley River.

Live presentations include an A-List celebrity, cooking demonstrations from local chefs, and a variety of critter displays that run the gamut from big cats to birds of prey. TV show host Jeff Corwin was last at SEWE in 2005 and returns this year to educate his fans during two show at the Gaillard Center on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1. Corwin is widely known for his work exploring marine life on the Ocean Mysteries series, and his passion for wildlife will be welcome at SEWE.

The Busch Wildlife Sanctuary will present animals like alligators, bobcats and more at the Gaillard Center on Friday at 11, Saturday at 3:30 and Sunday at 11. Their show is always a hit for kids, especially those who may not ever get to see these wildlife species in person for an educational talk. The presentations at the Gailliard Center are included with a general admission SEWE ticket, but they are also free to kids 10 and under. The Gailliard Center is also home to vendors featuring artisan creations like leather goods and custom knives.

Marion Square is where to find two outdoor wildlife displays, plus the conservation village with info from the SCDNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others. The Center for Birds of Prey from Awendaw will be conducting flight displays on Friday at 11, Saturday at 3:30 and Sunday at 1. Seeing eagles, hawks, and owls up close and in flight is always a crowd pleaser but it also offers a neat opportunity for amateur photographers to make some memorable photos that illustrate how raptors remain top-tier predators in nature.

The Orianne Society and the Edisto Island Serpentarium will have lots of slithering snakes on display at Marion Square, to bolster their ongoing campaign for respect and conservation of all reptilian life. Also at Marion Square is the Certified SC Grown food tent where vendors with local products await, and where cooking demos are done on the hour each day. Chef David Pell from Coast Bar and Grill cooks on Friday at 3, Chef David Schuttenberg from Fish on Saturday at 3, and Chef Shawn Kelly cooks on Sunday at 2, just to mention a few of the culinary stars on hand.

SEWE has something for everyone and to better understand the process that artists utilize when they create something, there are two live displays at Charleston Place Hotel. The Quick Draw demo on Friday at 3 will bring two artists together to create an original painting that will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The Duet and Quartet on Saturday at 2 will have two sculptors working while the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Quartet plays inspirational music.

Waterfowlers will want to make note of a special exhibit at the Charleston Museum called Feathers and Flocks that runs from February 15 to May 7. Visitors can expect to learn about the heritage of duck hunting by viewing vintage firearms and other historic artifacts from the museum collection. This is just one more example of how the spirit of wildlife weekend carries over to multiple venues, causing outdoor enthusiasts to ponder what options suit them best at SEWE.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com