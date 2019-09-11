South Carolina’s high school film festival seeking entries for 2020 competition

– Doko Film Fest, a competitive showcase event featuring the work of student filmmakers ages 15 to 18, is seeking entries for the 2020 festival.

This is the second year for Doko Film Fest. The inaugural festival drew more than 60 entries from across the United States and Canada, with the 13 finalists being screened and winners announced at the event in Blythewood in April.

The festival gives high school-aged film producers the chance to show their films to a live audience, attend master classes led by professional filmmakers, and have their work judged by industry professionals.

This year’s event is set for March 13-14, 2020, again at Westwood High School in Blythewood. Submissions are being accepted now through Jan. 6.

Each film should be longer than one but not longer than about 10 minutes in length, except for the music video (at least 3 minutes) and the animation (one to 3 minutes). Categories include: short story, documentary, music video, comedy, animation and pocket studio (made and edited entirely on smart phone).

There is no fee to enter, and submissions may be made online at DokoFilmFest.com. Filmmakers have until January to submit their entries, but it is important to register now: Visit https://dokofilmfest.com/register-now.

At the inaugural event in April, South Carolina native Luke Evans won top honors with the Best Film award. An 18-year-old senior at South Florence High School, he directed the short story film, “Local Hero” – which can be seen at dokofilmfest.com. It was also named Best Short.

Other winners were:

• Best Documentary: “Being Anthony Stewart,” by Madison Taylor of South Carolina.

• Best Music Video: “Queen and King,” by Hailie Gold of South Carolina.

• Best Animation: “Forbidden Fruit,” by Sophia Rigg of Texas.

• Best Comedy: “Now Hiring,” by Jack Matthews of Texas.

“Nothing like this was available to me when I was in high school,” Blythewood native Michelle Eisenreich, a two-time Oscar winner for visual effects, said when she appeared at Doko in April. “I thought it was an unattainable world. I think it’s important for people to know it isn’t. If you work hard, you can do it.”

Register today, and prepare to share the results of your hard work with the world at Doko.

About Doko Film Fest

Doko Film Fest gives high school-aged filmmakers from South Carolina and beyond a showcase for their visual storytelling. Its mission is to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence of young filmmakers and provide them an outlet for their creativity. The festival promotes South Carolina as a hub for young filmmaking talent and serves as a networking event that allows young artists to meet peers and professionals as they explore college-level courses in media arts. Doko Film Fest was created by business educator and documentary filmmaker Ray Smith in partnership with Bravo Blythewood, a nonprofit dedicated to promotion of the arts in the area. To learn more about participating, attending or becoming a sponsor, please visit https://DokoFilmFest.com.