South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Seeking New Members

Today, Sheriff Strickland of Colleton County excitedly announced the 2019 Spring Membership Drive for the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is underway. Sheriff Strickland went on to explain that he is an active member of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and invited the citizens of Colleton County to join the Association as an Honorary Member.

The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association provides aggressive advocacy using the strong unified voice of South Carolina’s 46 elected Sheriffs. The Association is a key player in shaping state policy on public safety and crime prevention, as well as providing critical training to Sheriffs’ teams. Individuals and businesses alike may assist law enforcement and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime by becoming an SCSA Honorary Member.

Membership appeals were just sent out through a direct mail piece over the past few days. Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for as little as $25, while businesses can show their support for a $50 contribution. The funding provides critically important technical resources, training and legislative support on key criminal justice issues. It is important note that contributions are tax deductible.

“I realize that everyone does not have the ability or desire to become an Honorary Member of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association”, said Sheriff Strickland. He went on to say, “Rest assured that your ability to join this reputable organization will not impact the level of service you receive from my office. I would simply ask you to consider joining the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association as an Honorary Member if you have the means and are so inclined.”

Individuals that do not receive a membership appeal and would like more information can contact the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association at by phone at (803) 772-1101 or online at www.sheriffsc.com. They can also be reached by mail at 112 Westpark Blvd., Columbia, SC 29210.

Sheriff Strickland would like to remind everyone that the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association does not solicit via telemarketing. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be calling on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, know that it is fraudulent and hang up. In closing, Sheriff Strickland would like to encourage the citizens of Colleton County to partner with the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association to “help fight for safer places to live, work, and play!