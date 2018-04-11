South Carolina New & Beginning Farmers Pasture Management and Developing Wildlife Food Plot Workshop

Marion Barnes, Senior County Extension Agent-Distinguished in Colleton and Hampton Counties, will be conducting a Pasture Management and Developing Wildlife Food Plots workshop on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 5:30 pm–8:00 pm at the Colleton County Clemson Extension Office, 611 Black Street, Room 222, and Walterboro, SC. The workshop is open to the public but is part of the South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer Program. The cost of the workshop is $20 and is payable by cash or check.

The South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer program (SCNBFP) is focused on enabling new and beginning farmers to be successful, productive, and innovative members of their local agricultural community by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and skills necessary to be successful entrepreneurs; sound business managers; exemplary stewards of SWAPA (soil, water plants, and animals), and successful marketers of the unique products they create; and, perhaps most importantly individuals who have a sense of pride and quality of life as a result of their investment and participation in the agricultural community of South Carolina.

The topics of the workshop are If Your Pasture and Hay Fields Could Talk and Developing Wildlife Plots.

Marion will present information on pasture management, enterprise budgets, selling hay, and how to develop wildlife plots for small and large acreage. A light supper will be provided.

Registration deadline is Friday, April 27, 2018. To register for the workshop or learn more about the South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer program, contact Alta Mae Marvin by emailing amarvin@clemson.edu or calling 843-549-2595, ext. 114.

Clemson Agribusiness, SC New & Beginning Farmer Program, and USDA-NIFA are sponsoring the workshop.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Should you require special accommodations due to a disability, please notify our office ten days prior to the even