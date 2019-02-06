South Carolina dominates in Elks regional soccer shoot

Soccer is one of the fastest growing youth activities in the country. The Elks Soccer Shoot Program is geared to coincide with this sport phenomenon. From toddlers to teens, in our large urban centers to our small suburban settings, soccer is becoming the sport of choice for our youth. This program is the kind of sporting event to help keep our youth focused and away from undesirable activities.

The Elks Soccer Shoot program consists of two different contests that test different level skills at different ages. A “Five Goal Contest” consists of a series of five goals, decreasing in size from 48 inches to 17 inches. The age groups that use these goals are divided into two categories, U-8 contains all ages seven years old and younger, and U-10 group contains ages eight and nine. The contest is open to boys and girls who shoot separately. The U-8 contestants kick from 15 feet from the face of the goal, while the U-10 contestants kick from 18 feet from the goal.

The Grid Goal Contest consists of a full-size goal sectioned off so points can be scored when the ball is kicked into certain sections. The age groups that use this goal are U-12, which contain the ages ten and eleven, and U-14, which contain ages twelve and thirteen. The contest is open to both boys and girls and they shoot separately.

The Elks Lodge #1988 held a local competition to determine who would go to represent Walterboro in a state competition. After the state competition, several kids from Walterboro were still in it and they headed to the regional competition, which was held in Umatilla, Florida on January 19th and 20th. Those that entered the competition was able to stay in cabins at the Florida Elks Youth camp. Competitors from South Carolina squared off against the best kids Florida and Georgia had to offer. South Carolina ended up bring home five out of the ten first place trophies, four out of ten second place trophies and one third place trophy. Local competitors Ansley Garnsey and Michael Garnsey both earned a first place trophy while Dakota Walton brought home a third place finish.

SCEA State Soccer Chairman, Tim Anderson, said the group had a blast. “The Florida Elks Youth Camp has a full gymnasium and the goal was moved indoors due to the rain that started Sunday morning. The kids were also allowed to use the rock wall for climbing which was easily 60 feet tall. The facility also has boats on one of the 2 lakes on the 400 acre property as well as zip lines an Olympic sized pool,” said Anderson on the regional trip. For more information on how you can get involved with the Elks organization visit their website at Elks.org.