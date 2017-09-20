Sometimes it Takes a Struggle

By Tom Polk

We all them, regardless of who we are, whether we are young or old and it doesn’t matter our gender or our race in life we all have struggles. Many have the attitude that just because we are saved that God is supposed to give to us without any effort, or work or discipline on our part. God wants to bless you but you may have to go through something to get there. Struggles test your level of commitment and faith is forged in the furnace of adversity. Sometimes you can testify your way into faith and confidence.

The fact is that it costs what it costs and it never goes on sale. Sometimes the struggle is necessary to become what God ordained us to be. God may take us through a struggle to expand our theology because often we don’t believe until we see God’s power for ourselves. There is no testimony minus the test. Something the struggle is necessary to becoming what God ordained us to be since God left giants in the promised land on purpose. Giants distinguish the difference between professors and possessors. It is one thing to confess the promises of God and another to possess the promises.

The caterpillar goes through a process of metamorphosis in order to become a butterfly. The baby chick in the egg goes through a process of growth and must peck its way out of the egg. These struggles strengthen and prepares them for life in front of them. The struggle gives the strength they need to survive and thrive in their unfamiliar environment. Your struggle is an instrument of transition it means you are on the way somewhere. Remember the devil wouldn’t fight you if you were not going somewhere and the struggle will prepare you for your future!