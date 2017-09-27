Something To Bark About: Walk & Wag Raises 5K

The Lowcountry weather did not disappoint for Saturday’s 4th annual Walk & Wag. Nearly 60 dogs brought their humans out for the fun as they were able to mingle in the county parking lot located in downtown Walterboro. Pet owners were able to enjoy the sounds of the “Going to the Dogs Band” while they walked their four legged friends around the vendor booths that were set up for all to enjoy. The event is a fundraiser for Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS). This year’s event brought in $5,000 for the local non-profit and allowed dogs a fun walk through the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary with their owners.

This event continues to grow with this year’s number of sponsors increasing to 62. Other local groups also supported this cause. Tables were borrowed from the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society, tents were loaned from the Colleton County Museum and Farmer’s Market and doggie pools were filled by the fire department. Some of the local grocery stores donated to the hot dog lunch that was served to those who splurged on the $3 meal, and a host of volunteers brought their best deserts. Floralife had a tent and passed out flowers to those in attendance. Pat Catterton of Carolina Pressure Wash sponsored a tent for “Road Riders for Jesus” and the “Going to the Dogs Band” sponsored a tent with dog merchandise and advanced tickets for a TV raffle that will be drawn at the next FoCCAS event in October.

FoCCAS really enjoys putting on events like Walk & Wag because they love to see how many people care for not only their own animals but for those who have found themselves at the Colleton County Animal Shelter. Kaylee Spears and Blake Spears brought their dog Gus. Kaylee wanted to bring Gus so badly, the twelve year old had to spend her own money to purchase him a new harness and leash. “I wanted to bring Gus. I love dogs and I want to support the animal shelter,” Spears said. Gus enjoyed laying in one of the many doggie pools that were placed around the parking lot. A few volunteers walked adoptable dogs around for folks to get a chance to meet. Several dogs that were at the event have since found their way to rescues. Funds raised at the event will support FoCCAS’ initiatives of community spay/neuter, education and rescue/adoption. On average, it costs around $100 to send a healthy animal to rescue or to get them ready for adoption. FoCCAS also incurred some expenses during Hurricane Irma while saving 63 animals. Fundraisers such as Walk & Wag are necessary to help out with unforeseen emergencies such.

Co-chairs for the event were Sarah Miller, Audra Hudson and Jeannette Neal. They send their thanks to the community, the volunteers, the “Going to the Dogs Band” and all the sponsors for making this another great event for the animals of Colleton County. If you missed this event, don’t worry. Their next event is right around the corner. The Cottageville Howl-oween Extravaganza will be held on Oct. 14 starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Stegall Auction House located at 158 Farmer Street. For more information on this event or to learn how you can be a part of FoCCAS go to www.foccas-sc.org.