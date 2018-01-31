When Someone You Love Is Hurting…

By Craig Crosby

What can you do? We all have times when someone we love is going through an unforeseen event that sends shock waves through us all. Not only is this time a life changing event, but it is critical that you know how to respond during their time of need. Here are three things you definitely need to do…..

#1: LET THEM KNOW YOU CARE……

Whether it be through a card, flowers, a phone call, a visit, a facebook message, or any other form of communication they need to know you’re thinking about them. Grief can be a lonely place and it helps to know that you’re not alone. They need to know someone has their back, loves their family, and cares for them personally. Let them know you care, you’re there, and that you will be by their side during and after the storm. Bottom line, love your neighbor the way you would want to be loved. What ever you can do, DO IT!

(Proverbs 3:27) Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act.

#2: BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU SAY…..

There is a great temptation in all of us to explain the hurt away. Words are powerful and encouragement is necessary. But, words usually can’t change the situation or make things any less painful. We must try not to fix others with our words, but simply love them amidst their pain. There is a time for everything. A time for embrace, a time to encourage, and later a time to process the events that have unfolded. Grief is a process, not an event. Be there when they need you most, but be careful what you say.

(James 1:19) My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry…..

#3: PRAY WITHOUT CEASING……

If you’ve ever dealt with a traumatic event in your life you know that emotions go wild. You feel hopeless, helpless, and every minute feels like eternity. The desperateness within you is searching for peace and comfort amidst the storm. This is where our prayers must intervene on our friends and family’s behalf. Prayer is not the least you can do, but the greatest thing you can do. During this time your loved one doesn’t just need a little prayer, but a lot of prayer. Pray for them when you breath in and breath out. When we pray we are begging God to be what we can’t, do what we can’t, and go where we can’t in the present and the future. Our prayers do matter, God is real, and especially during times of uncertainty we must know He is there.

(Philippians 4:6-7) 6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.