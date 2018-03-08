Smoke In The ‘Boro BBQ Event Returns

The smell of barbecue takes over Walterboro for the fifth annual South Carolina Barbecue Association Cookoff Competition, Smoke in the ‘Boro. Friday March 16th from 5:30pm-8pm, and Saturday March 17th from 11am-2pm.

The Colleton Center and Coastal Electric Cooperative’s community assistance program, the Coastal Electric Trust Incorporated, (both 501(c)(3) organizations, are co-hosting the event at Coastal Electric’s Outback facility, 2269 Jefferies Boulevard.

The weekend will consist of two separate events: “Anything Butt” will be held on Friday night from 5:30-8 p.m. The main Pork BBQ Competition is on Saturday, with gates opening at 11am.

Cooking teams from North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina (including Colleton County) will prepare anything of their choice, from appetizers to wings, lamb crostini, gumbo, shrimp & grits plus all kinds of desserts — anything but barbeque. Local judges from our community will evaluate the entries on Friday, with the winner and prizes awarded on Saturday afternoon. The Going To The Dogs Band will be performing on Friday night. Last year thirty-two teams competed by cooking their Boston butts overnight and presenting their entries to the judges on Saturday morning before the event opens to the public. Saturday’s BBQ event will feature a celebrity judge, Charleston’s Channel 2 Meteorologist, Rob Fowler. The SCBA-certified and novice level judges will be under the direction of Marshal Dawn Verbarg.

Admission both days is free to the public. Tasting tickets will be available for $1.00 each in order to sample the variety of amazing food. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine will also be offered through ticket purchases.

On Saturday, a Cruise-In Auto Show will be in the front parking lot of Coastal Electric, with prizes for the most amazing cars on display. Additionally, local churches will be holding bake sales to raise funds. The Cub Scouts will be holding their Pinewood Derby, and face painting, Balloons By Becky, and more for children. Keene & Todd will provide music for the day.

Smoke in the ‘Boro was developed under the direction of Wayne and Len Keith, SCBA-certified barbeque judges. The Keith Family formerly owned Keith’s Red Barn Barbeque in Walterboro and have a lifetime of experience in the barbeque world.

All competition activities during the weekend will be conducted in accordance with SCBA requirements and guidelines. Kathie Smith, Chair of the Colleton Center, said, “This is the 5th year of Smoke in the ‘Boro, and each year it’s gotten bigger, better, and more fun! We are truly grateful to the Keith family, Coastal Electric Co-op and the many volunteers for making this event possible for our community. There will be something for everyone to enjoy during this family oriented weekend”.

The Colleton Center is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to utilize the historic Hampton Street School as an arts and civic center. We intend to provide arts and educational performances and events, affordable studio space for artists, and venues for family and community cultural functions for the diverse residents and visitors in the rural Lowcountry. Renovations for the primary needs of the auditorium are scheduled to be completed soon, with activities at the Hampton Street Auditorium returning by Summer.

Operation Round Up® is a Coastal Electric Cooperative community service assistance program governed and executed by Coastal Electric Trust, Inc., a 501(c)3 corporation. Contributions to Coastal Electric Trust are used to assist local individuals or families with special needs or requests. These needs include but are not limited to food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, education and accessibility needs. Funds, once approved, are used to pay bills or for services directly and are never given to the individual or family making the request. Coastal Electric Trust has been an active service provider in the community for over 20 years.

Sponsorships at the $100, $250, $500 and $1,000 levels are available. For more information, call the Colleton Center at 843-549-8360 or to enter, contact Wayne Keith at 800-328- 9425 or 843-539-1133.