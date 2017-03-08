Smoke in the ‘Boro

The Colleton Center and Coastal Electric Cooperative’s community assistance program, the Coastal Electric Trust Incorporated, (both 501(c)(3) organizations, are co-hosting the Fourth annual South Carolina Barbeque Association (SCBA) Cook-Off on Friday, March 17th and Saturday, March 18th, at Coastal Electric’s Outback facility, 2269 Jefferies Boulevard.

Smoke in the ‘Boro was developed under the direction of Wayne and Len Keith, SCBA-certified barbeque judges. The Keith Family has had a lifetime of experience in the barbeque world, and formerly owned Keith’s Red Barn Barbeque in Walterboro. The fourth Smoke in the ‘Boro event will be held in memory of Lennoye (Len) Keith, who passed away unexpectedly in the fall of 2016.

To open the weekend, Walterboro High School’s award-winning Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will present the colors and perform the National Anthem. The weekend will consist of two separate events: “Anything Butt” will be held on Friday night from 5:30-8 p.m. Cooking teams from North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina, including Colleton County, will prepare anything of their choice, from appetizers to chicken bog to desserts — anything but barbeque. Local judges from our community will test the entries, the winner announced and a prize awarded on Saturday afternoon. The band, Back Road, will be performing on Friday night.

The thirty teams that have entered to date will cook their Boston butts during the night and present their entries to the judges on Saturday morning before the event opens to the public. Twenty-five to thirty SCBA-certified and novice level judges, will assess the entries. The judges will be under the direction of Marshal Dawn Verbarg. At 11:00 a.m. gates will be open to the public for tasting and participating until 2 p.m

On both Friday and Saturday, admission is free. The public will buy tasting tickets for $1.00 each to sample the variety of food. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine will also be offered through ticket purchases.

On Saturday, local churches will be holding bake sales to raise funds. There will also be a car show in the front parking lot of Coastal Electric. The Cub Scouts will be holding their Pinewood Derby, and other activities, such as face painting, will be available for children. Going to the Dogs Band and Grapefruit Moon will offer music for the day.

All competition activities during the weekend will be conducted in accordance with SCBA requirements and guidelines.

Tracy Johnston, Chair of the Colleton Center, said, “Smoke in the ‘Boro has grown each year. We are truly grateful to the Keith family, Coastal Electric Co-op and the many volunteers for making this event possible for our community. During this family-oriented weekend, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Colleton Center is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to offer for the renovation and restoration of the historic Hampton Street Elementary School building and for the development of a premiere arts and civic center, serving the interests and talents of the diverse lowcounty residents and visitors. Renovations for the primary needs of the auditorium are scheduled to begin in early summer.

Operation Round Up® is a Coastal Electric Cooperative community service assistance program governed and executed by Coastal Electric Trust, Inc., a 501(c)3 corporation. Contributions to Coastal Electric Trust are used to help local people or families with special needs or requests. These needs include but are not limited to food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, education and accessibility needs. Funds, once approved, are used to pay bills or for services directly and are never given to the person or family making the request. Coastal Electric Trust has been an active service provider in the community for over 20 years.

Sponsorships at the $100, $250, $500 and $1,000 levels are available. For more information call the Colleton Center at 843-549-8360 or to enter, contact Wayne Keith at 800-328-9425 or 843-539-1133.