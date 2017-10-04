Small Businesses Can Get A Boost

Budding businesses in Colleton County whose owners are looking for a boom are getting a helping hand from the Small Business Center, an agency that has been meeting with would-be business owners at the local Colleton Commercial Kitchen.

The agency recently hosted a workshop at the kitchen, a place that the administration says is helping local business owners to get started. “The workshops are to introduce our community to what is happening at the kitchen and the business development services that we offer,” said Gary Robinson, a business consultant with the Small Business Center. The center is based out of S.C. State University and acts a regional hub. This hub includes Colleton County.

As for the Commercial Kitchen, the retail cooking space is funded through the county but provides a state DHEC-certified kitchen for food-bases businesses or caterers to get started. The kitchen serves food and lunch to the public, with some of the actual products coming from local chefs or hopeful restaurant-owners. It is situated alongside the county’s Farmer’s Market near downtown Walterboro.

“The workshops that we offer are to give people helpful business and tips,” he said. “We do everything from writing business plans to giving tips on how to get off of the ground.”

So far, about 20 aspiring business owners have attended the free regional workshops. Several times this year, the workshops have been hosted at the local Commercial Kitchen. Most recently, the center has helped two specific Colleton County businesses to flourish, he said. These are both food-based business and include Fiddlers Honey and Keith’s Red Barn Barbecue Sauce, said Robinson.

“We want to help people get started, and to run an efficient and successful small business,” he said.

The Small Business Center does not yet have another seminar date scheduled for Colleton County. However, Robinsons says the group is currently hosting a business plan competition that includes some businesses in Colleton County. The entire center and all of its programs are grant-funded, as part of the S.C. Commerce Department and the state’s Small Business Administration.

Anyone interested in getting more information on the Small Business Center can reach Robinson at 803-803-735-6212.