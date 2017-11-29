Six join CCFR as firefighter/EMT’s

The crew of men and women who protect and rescue Colleton County residents is growing, as the county’s premier Fire-Rescue organization recently held a graduation for its newest graduates.

Six Colleton County firefighter-EMT’s have now graduated from the Paramedic Program, a school that is conducted by the Lowcountry Regional EMS Council. The program lasts for 15 months, and includes specific training for the position. By completing the training program, these six people are now able to take the National Registry Examination.

According to McRoy, the national exam consists of at least 1,100 hours of classroom training and in-the-field, or hands-on, learning exercises. The list of medical events that are trained in cover anything that a person may go through in a real-life medical emergency.

“The students completed training in ECG interpretation, medication administration, pharmacology, anatomy and physiology, trauma and cardiac care, respiratory therapy, child birth, advance cardiac life support and advance level pediatric care,” said McRoy.

The six recent graduates were recently honored for their accomplishment at the Walterboro Elks Lodge. In celebrating their accomplishment, they were joined by CCFR Director/Fire Chief McRoy and the agency’s Deputy Fire Chief David Greene.

“In addition to classroom instruction, the students participated in hundreds of hours of hospital clinical rotations and ambulance field rotations in area hospitals and EMS systems,” he said. These hospital trainings occurred at locations around the Lowcountry.

From the six graduates, Chris Dukes received an award for Outstanding Patient Care. The remaining graduates are: Justin Benton, Chris Dukes, Jennifer Mixon, Michael Sanders, Matt Smart and Will Worrell.

McRoy says that once the field internships are completed, these men and women will fill the role as a “primary care provider” on the county’s Fire-Rescue ambulances.