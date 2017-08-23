Sitting officials seek re-election in Lodge; Edisto Beach, Cottageville also have seats up for grabs

Each of the three incumbents who are up for re-election in the Town of Lodge area again seeking their seats.

The three people – Larry Carter, Brenda Connelly, and Christy Terry – have officially re-filed for their respective seats, according to the state Web site www.scvotes.org, a site that officially tracks candidates for public offices.

Carter is the town’s mayor, a position that he has held since 2012. Carter first became the town’s mayor when he elected to fill the remaining two years of a then 4-year term being held by the town’s former mayor, Roy Fender. Once that two-year term was complete, Carter was then elected to his first 4-year term as the town’s mayor. This will be his second 4-year-term if he is re-elected. “I’ve sat on the town’s council since the 1970s,” he said. “I don’t know of anyone who is planning to run against me,” he added.

Carter spoke openly to this newspaper about his plans for the coming term, if he should win his incumbent seat. In his previous term as mayor, Carter says he focused on remodeling the town’s pump house and on purchasing the town a new generator. “That way, we have a backup water and power source, in an emergency,” he said. “A lot of this was accomplished with the one-cent sales tax money that we received from the county,” said Carter, referring to funds that Lodge received from the Capital Sales Tax, a referendum-based one-penny tax increase that created an additional fund for the county to use for improvements.

Carter says in the coming four years, he wants to focus on other town projects, such as getting an elevated water tank. “That’s something the county wants us to have,” he said, “but it’s a lot of money. We aren’t sure yet of this plan. But we want to do the best we can for the town and keep it clean and safe.”

Connelly and Terry are again seeking council seats on Lodge Town Council.

Their seats and the mayoral seat are the only ones up for grabs in the town’s coming municipal election, which is going to be on the November ballot.

Three other Colleton County municipalities are also having elections in November: Walterboro, Cottageville, and Edisto Beach. No one has officially filed yet for the open Edisto or Cottageville. Filing for Walterboro’s election doesn’t open until noon on August 30th.

Anyone wanting to file for one of the three open seats in Lodge can do so by going to www.scvotes.org and following the candidate filing information prompts. For more information, Lodge residents can also call the Colleton County Election and Voter Registration Office at 843-549-2842. Anyone wanting to file for one of two open council seats for the Town of Cottageville can call the town’s administrative offices at 843-835-8655.

As for Edisto Beach, there are two council seats up for re-election in the town’s November 7th election. Like other municipalities in the county, Edisto’s election is also non-partisan, meaning there is no political party affiliation for the council seats.

Edisto Beach candidates seeking nomination for one of these council seats must have a petition containing the signatures of at least 5-percent of the town’s registered voters. That petition must then be filed with the Edisto Beach Town Clerk no later than noon on August 24th. Petition forms can be found at www.scvotes.org/candidateinformation or by going to the Town Hall, located at 2414 Murray Street, Edisto Beach.