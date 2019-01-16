Simple New Year Exercise plan

January marks the beginning of a new year. It is a great time to change-up or start a new exercise routine. A new year usually bring about change and a time for renewal. January is when most people make New Year resolutions to get healthy or to start exercising. According to a national research survey, exercising and losing weight is one of the top new year resolution made by most Americans. As a result, gyms and fitness centers across the country usually see a spike in membership during the month of January. Unfortunately, by March a large percentage of people tend to fall back into their normal habits and stop going to the gym or exercising. But this doesn’t have to happen to you.



Here are some simple exercise plans to help you keep your new year resolution to start exercising. First thing is to just get started and not to over think it. Getting started is as simple as going for short walks every day or walking on the treadmill in the gym for about 30mins. Most gyms have easy circuit training programs where you go from one exercise machine to the next doing 15-20 reps on each machine. This is an easy way to get into the gym, get a good workout, stay focus and get in and out of the gym within 45min to an hour. Most gyms usually have trainers or staff to help you use gym equipment and create a workout plan depending on your fitness goals. Lots of gyms also offer fitness classes like Zumba, Step Aerobics, Tae Bo, Yoga, Pilates and Cardio fitness. You are guaranteed to get a great workout if you participate in any of these exercise classes. Going to the gym should be a fun and a great experience, it should not be hard. It’s as simple as putting on your gym clothes and walking into the gym ready to exercise to accomplish your fitness goals.



But the gym in not for everyone and that’s okay. You don’t need to join a gym to exercise or lose weight. It’s just as easy to get plenty exercise and accomplish your fitness goals without joining a gym. There are lots of simple workout plans you can do on your own at home. In today’s technology world if you have a smart phone there are dozens of fitness apps you can download with many different types of exercise routines and workout plans to best fit your fitness goal. You can also find great workouts on YouTube that are easy and simple to follow as if you were actually in a fitness class.



No matter where you choose to workout, either at home, on your own or in the gym always remember to stretch your body before and after a workout to prevent injuries or muscle strains. If you have any health problems or physical limitation, please consult your doctor before starting any exercise routine. Your doctor can give you the best medical advice to help you create a workout plan that is best for you. This is a simple and easy 30-Day Total Body Workout Plan from Live Well Look Great to help you get started. It is simple and can be done in the comfort of your own home.