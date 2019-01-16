Simple New Year Exercise plan

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
January marks the beginning of a new year. It is a great time to change-up or
Here are some simple exercise plans to help you keep your new year resolution to start exercising. First thing is to just get started and not to over think it. Getting started is as simple as going for short walks every day or walking on the treadmill in the gym for about 30mins. Most gyms have easy circuit training programs where you go from one exercise machine to the next doing 15-20 reps on each machine. This is an easy way to get into the gym, get a good workout, stay focus and get in and out of the gym within 45min to an hour. Most gyms usually have trainers or staff to help you use gym equipment and create a workout plan depending on your fitness goals. Lots of gyms also offer fitness classes like Zumba, Step Aerobics, Tae Bo, Yoga, Pilates
But the gym in not for everyone and that’s okay. You don’t need to join a gym to exercise or lose weight. It’s just as easy to get
No matter where you choose to workout, either at home, on your own or in the gym always remember to stretch your body before and after a workout to prevent injuries or muscle strains. If you have any health problems or physical limitation, please consult your doctor before starting any exercise routine. Your doctor can give you the best medical advice to help you create a workout plan that is best for you. This is a simple and easy 30-Day Total Body Workout Plan from Live Well Look Great to help you get started. It is simple and can be done in the comfort of your own home.