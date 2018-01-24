Signatures sought in annexation efforts

The annexation process for some outer Cottageville residents to come into the town is still alive, as the town’s leaders are seeking interested people to sign an active petition.

At a meeting held earlier this month, Cottageville Town Council hosted a public hearing on the issue. Several residents attended that hearing who live along Burr Hill Road: about 10 residents along this road have expressed to town leaders in recent months their desire to join the town through annexation. Those residents did not speak at the meeting.

As of this newspaper’s deadline, there are currently no signatures on the town’s annexation petition.

The petition for annexation for any resident who wants to come into the town is active now through June 8th of this year, according to town officials.

“We are following guidelines from the S.C. Municipal Association to do this correctly,” said Cottageville Mayor Tim Grimsley. According to Grimsley, the town needs the signatures of 75 percent of the property owners along a road or in an area in order for annexation to occur.

Grimsley says residents who want to annex into the town would benefit from being able to vote in town business and elections; they would not have additional taxes from the town for being a town resident; and annexed residents would benefit by having a faster response time from law enforcement.

According to both Grimsley and Cottageville Police Chief Jeffery Cook, the average response time, as stated by Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland in a recent Cottageville meeting, is 15.9 minutes.

Both Grimsley and Cook say the town’s police department can respond to the town’s needs within 3 to 5 minutes.

According to Grimsley, the town will benefit from annexed residents. If more people become town residents, Grimsley says the town is more likely to receive new benefits, such as a pharmacy or grocery store. “I’m working toward the future,” he said. “The aging population here needs a good pharmacy or grocery store and we want more small businesses through controlled growth.”

Anyone wanting to sign the annexation petition can do so by going to Cottageville’s Town Hall during normal operating business hours.

Talking crime

During the annexation meeting held earlier this month at Cottageville Town Hall, a speech was given by Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland to town residents and leaders. That speech resulted in Cottageville Mayor Tim Grimsley asking Sheriff Strickland to leave the town’s headquarters.

According to minutes from the taped meeting, Grimsley and the rest of Cottageville Town Hall held the public meeting to discuss residents who might want to annex into the town. Prior to that meeting, Cottageville leaders had expressed that residents annexing into the town would benefit from a faster response time from the Cottageville Police Department, versus what was said to be a longer response time from the sheriff’s office. In previous interviews with this newspaper, Cottageville Police Chief Jeffery Cook stated that he and deputies with the sheriff’s office work well together. Cook further stated that the longer response time was “no one’s fault,” saying Walterboro being further from Cottageville than the town’s police department. However, in that recent meeting, Sheriff Strickland responded to such allegations of longer response time. Grimsley says Strickland made some rude remarks during his speech, in which he said that his officers do more than “write speeding tickets.”

“We do a lot more than write speeding tickets,” Grimsley said, in an interview with this newspaper last week.

Following that meeting, Grimsley and Cook say they both want to work with the successfully sheriff’s office and that there is still a mutual aid agreement between the two departments.

“We are not trying to take anything from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office,” said Cook, who added that he felt insulted by Strickland’s comments but says he will support the sheriff and his efforts to help all residents. “The deputies from the sheriff’s office who come here to assist us bend over backwards to help our citizens and to help us,” he said, adding that there is a “communication gap” between the sheriff and the Cottageville Police Department. “I want us to work with them to better serve and protect our citizens,” said Cook. “It’s absolutely important for agencies to communicate … this is not a personal issue.”

In a separate statement issued about the town’s annexation efforts, Sheriff Strickland says he felt the information that was disseminated was “not accurate.” “The information stated a source that the sheriff’s office response times for a service call in the Burr Hill Community was 30-45 minutes and the Sheriff’s Office does not patrol the Burr Hill community,” as stated in a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. “Sheriff Strickland had the Colleton County Dispatch pull the last two years of calls for service in the Burr Hill Community and the average response time was 15 minutes.

“The Sheriff’s Office response to calls for service no matter what area of the county and the CAD reports show that Burr Hill Community does get routine patrols by deputies.”

Further, Strickland said he attended the Cottageville annexation meeting to “present these facts,” adding that the public and citizens had a “right to know the facts.”

“The Sheriff’s Office works diligently to provide a prompt and professional service,” said Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “And when this comes in question, the Sheriff feels he needs to look into it and provide the facts.”