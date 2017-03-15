Shots fired on Sniders Highway

On Tuesday March 14th, 2017 at approximately 10:00 pm, officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to 1796 Sniders Hwy, EZ Shop #4, in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers met with a witness who stated that two black males and one black female entered the store around 10:00pm and purchased a few items. The witness stated that when the three individuals walked out of the store, she began to hear several shots being fired between one of the black males and another black male in a gold SUV in the store’s parking lot. The witness stated that the gold SUV left the scene, striking another vehicle while exiting the parking lot and the other three individuals got into a van and fled the area. Shortly after officers arrived at EZ Shop#4, Dispatch advised that Colleton Medical Center just had an individual come in with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the hospital and spoke with the individual and other witnesses. Investigators and administration responded and processed the scene.

At this time the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.