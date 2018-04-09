Shooting victims found on Augusta Hwy.

On April 8, 2018, at 2:38 AM the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call reference to a vehicle accident in the 8500 block of Augusta Highway. The caller advised that there was a vehicle in the ditch. A deputy in the area responded to the scene and arrived at 2:43 AM. The responding deputy then requested additional units and advised dispatch that there were two victims that appeared to have gunshot wounds that were located in the vehicle. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident is under investigation. Nothing further at this time.

If anyone has information reference to this incident are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843)549-2211 or you can call Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.