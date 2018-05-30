Shooting suspect, motive still sought

A weekend shooting in Yemassee is still under investigation, with the two shooting victims recuperating from their wounds.

The shooting occurred on May 26th. Law enforcement officials were first notified via a 911-phone call at about 6:47 a.m. Officers arrived to a house in the area near Jonesville Avenue and Hendersonville Highway. There, they found two men who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. According to Lt. Tiger Benton, spokesman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, both men were transported by ambulance to the Colleton Medical Center’s emergency room. From there, one of those victims was flown to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

“Investigators arrived at the scene and found multiple shell casings,” said Benton, in a written statement. There was a vehicle at the crime scene. That vehicle had been previously reported stolen from Charleston County.

As of press deadline, Benton says that details from this crime are “very limited.” “It is still early in the investigation,” he said.

Anyone with information about the Yemassee shooting is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or to report anonymous information to Crime Stoppers by calling 843-554-1111.

In other news:

Domestic dispute ends with gun seizure

Law enforcement officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a criminal domestic violence call last week, and found a physically-handicapped man holding a woman and her children hostage inside the house.

The incident occurred on Pleasant Grove Road near Walterboro on May 25th. The woman called for help, saying the man had a gun and was threatening to harm her. Deputies surrounded the house. The man, who was confined to a wheelchair, refused to comply with officers’ commands, according to an incident report. He was ultimately tased. Inside the house, deputies found a handgun hidden inside a cereal box. The female victim said the man had waved the gun at her twice during an argument and threatened to kill her. There were three children also on scene – ages 17, 14 and 12. None of the children were harmed in the incident. The man was taken into custody.

Round O woman threatens to harm self

A 40-year-old Round O woman threatened to kill herself last week. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the woman told a family member that she was going to harm herself. She had already cut herself on her arms: according to the 911-caller, the woman had a knife inside her purse and was last seen walking down a highway toward Walterboro. Deputies were dispatched to find her and safely take her into custody.

Knife found at CCHS

In addition to a gun being found on local school campus last week (see related story in this issue), the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office also reported a second, and unrelated, incident last week that occurred at Colleton County High School. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a knife was found in a student’s possession last week. There are no additional details of that incident in public record from the sheriff’s office.