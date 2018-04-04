Shooting arrest still sought

Three people were shot last week on Savage Street in Walterboro, with one of those victims later dying.

Officers were called to a house at 426 Savage Street at about 9:21 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28th. Once there, officers met with two of the victims on scene. The third victim had already been taken to Colleton Medical Center in a personal vehicle. According to a press release issued by the Walterboro Police Department, the female victim died after being transported to Colleton Medical Center by rescue personnel.

Local investigators are still working on this case. As of press deadline, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information on this case should contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.

Checkpoints to be held

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting several public safety checkpoints in Walterboro and Cottageville on April 14th.

The checkpoints are “in honor of and in memory of victims” in Colleton County and in the 14th Circuit Law Enforcement Network (LEN), according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. Colleton County is a part of the LEN: these checkpoints are being held in conjunction with the LEN’s routine checkpoints throughout the circuit, which is comprised of several Lowcountry-area counties.

According to Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the public safety checkpoints are also being held in recognition of the fifth annual “Walk Like MADD” event, which is being held in Columbia.

Locally, the safety checkpoints will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Winchester Road in Walterboro; on Industrial Road in Walterboro; and on Rehobeth Road in Cottageville. All checkpoints will be held on April 14th.

CCMS threat deemed a hoax

Officials with the Colleton County School District used its reverse phone notification system on March 28th to notify parents of a potential threat at Colleton County Middle School. However, that threat was quickly deemed to be a hoax. According to information provided by district administration, the unfounded threat came in to the school. Additional law enforcement and district leaders were called to the school, and the threat was immediately investigated. It was deemed to be a hoax. Colleton County Middle School Principal Matt Brantley used the school’s reverse phone notification system to notify parents of the situation and to let parents know that the throat was unfounded.