Shooter turns self in

The man accused of trying to kill a Colleton County resident on July 12th is now in custody.

Michael Kameen Hawkins, 36, of St. George, turned himself into the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 21st. Hawkins has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a July 12th incident where Hawkins is accused of firing several shots at a Colleton man. The shooting victim was found lying in the roadway about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hickory Street and Enterprise Street in Walterboro. The victim – Desi A. Elliott, was shot in the right side of his forehead. Witnesses at the scene told authorities that Hawkins was the shooter and purposefully fired several shots toward Elliott, striking him and leaving him on the road

Hawkins then fled the scene before law enforcement officers arrived, according to information provided by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a spokesman with the local sheriff’s office, the victim and the shooter knew each other and this shooting is the result of an argument.

Until his surrender, Hawkins was listed as armed and dangerous and was being sought by local authorities. Once he was arrested, Hawkins was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center and was awaiting a bond hearing, as of press deadline.

According to the local sheriff’s office, Hawkins was also cited by the court system for violating a court-issued order of protection, which was granted against him in March of this year.

This shooting is one of more than a dozen shootings that have occurred in Colleton County and on the outskirts of Walterboro City Limits since May of this year.