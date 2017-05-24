Sheriff’s Office to host summer camp

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for its upcoming fourth annual Youth Summer Camp.

Registration deadline to participate in the camp is June 2nd, with only a few slots left to fill for the limited-seat camp. The camp is for any youth ages 9 to 14. Applications for the camp are available at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 112 S. Miller Street in Walterboro. According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, the youth camp does include transportation for anyone who participates. Transportation includes daily to-and-from pickup to Bonnie Doone, the Colleton County plantation that will be hosting the camp.

The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 12 through June 16th.

The sheriff’s office has for the last four years offered a summer camp to area youth. These camps have traditionally included classes on firearm training, water safety, separate snow cone days, archery lessons and other activities. Businesses in Colleton County routinely sponsor the camps, paying for the transportation and lunches and supplies for the youth. “This is a great opportunity for the youth to learn about the responsibilities of the sheriff’s office,” said Lt. Tyger Benson, in a press release on the event. Benson is a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

New CCSO complex coming soon

The ground-breaking for the new Colleton County Law Enforcement Complex is slated for June 2nd.

This new headquarters for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is one item on a wish list of about 12 projects that will benefit the county. These projects are paid for through the county’s current additional one-cent sales tax, a plan called the Capital Improvement Sales Tax. This tax, which was put into place more than two years ago in November of 2014, was created through a county vote via referendum. The additional penny sales tax applies to retail items and is helping to generate an estimated $8 million each year for the county’s overall pocketbook. That money is being allocated to specific projects that were chosen by a community ad-hoc committee before the referendum was ever placed on a ballot. First on that list was the current Edisto Beach renourishment project.

The sheriff’s office new law enforcement complex is also on the list, coming with a preliminary price tag of an estimated $5.2 million. The new complex will be built on Mable T. Willis Boulevard and is estimated to be about 17,000-square-feet.

Also on the list of special projects is a new upgraded water system for two rural Colleton County towns; expanding the county’s recreational complex; upgrading the City of Walterboro’s water lines; providing funding support for the City of Walterboro’s loop project, which includes aesthetic improvements and new signage and sidewalks through the city from Interstate Exit 53 to Exit 57; and improvements to Cottageville’s Municipal Complex. Using the same funds from the additional one-cent sales tax, there are also improvements slated for the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro and refurbishment plans for the Hampton Street Auditorium.

Local author to sign new book

A regional native turned-author will be hosting a book signing of his new book, “A Reflection of My Journey.” The author, Dr. Samuel M. Murray, will be at the Magnolia Eventures on Friday, May 26th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Yemassee native now lives in New York, but says in a press release that he wants to share his new book with his “local community,” the release states. Murray is also the author of the 1995.