Sheriff’s 2017 Summer Youth Camp

At the conclusion of Sheriff Strickland’s 2017 Summer Youth Camp, Sheriff Strickland chose 3 campers that he felt had really excelled during the week of camp. Those 3 campers were Michael Carte, CJ Mock, and Kailei Willard. Sheriff Strickland took those 3 campers along with the deputy of their choice to breakfast at our local IHOP here in Walterboro.

“I am very proud of each and every one of these kids for their motivation and willingness to excel in each of the events during this year’s summer youth camp. We are passionate about what we do, and we strive to set a good example for the children we come in contact with on a daily base. We saw these children’s social skills flourish during that week, as they interacted with each other. I hope we have made a positive lasting impact on their lives because they surely have made one on ours”, said Sheriff R. “Andy” Strickland.