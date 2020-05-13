Sheriff candidates come together in forum

Nearly all of the nine candidates seeking to become the next Colleton County Sheriff came together last week for a forum, hosted by three separate political entities that support the county.

The forum was sponsored by the NAAPC, the Colleton County Democratic Party and the Colleton County Republican Party.

“There is no incumbent running and we thought it would be very good for the public to show a cooperative effort to get the candidates before the public, so the public would know how to vote,” said Janis Blocker, chairwoman of the Colleton County Republican Party. “We are all in this together and we worked well together to present this forum to the public.”

The three entities worked together ahead of the forum to select the questions that would be presented to each candidate. The chosen questions were agreed upon from a pool of possible questions presented by each of the three entities. In all, there were four questions asked to each candidate.

“It was a very democratic way to choose the questions,” Blocker said, with a laugh.

The questions presented to each candidate included asking about their goals for the office and the financial aspect of the sheriff’s office since the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has one of the largest operating budgets in the county.

The questions also asked about how issues would be handled regarding criminal domestic violence: South Carolina continues to rank high in the number of violent acts committed against women.

Each candidate was also allowed to give an introduction and a conclusion.

All but one of the registered candidates participated in the forum: Democratic Sheriff Candidate Pinky Regalado did not participate in the forum due to an illness.

The questions were presented to each candidate by a moderator, Miles Crosby.

The actual forum was closed to the public due to social distancing regulations surrounding COVID-19, the contagious respiratory virus.

However, the forum was aired on PRTC on Tuesday at noon and again at 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s forum will also be running on the Facebook pages of the Colleton County Democratic Party and of the Colleton County Republican Party. The link to watch the recorded forum will also be shared via a link, shared on the Facebook pages by both local political parties.

The winner of the Republican primary for sheriff will face the winner of the Democratic primary for sheriff in the general election. The general election will be held on November 3rd.

The primary is being held on June 9th.

The Colleton County Republican candidates for sheriff are Buddy Hill, Craig Stivender, Mark Cobb, Anthony Buchanan and Dolphus Pinckney.

The Colleton County Democratic candidates for sheriff are Arthur Jordan; Pinky Regalado, Harold Ray Lowery and Alyssa Bodison.

Colleton County Council debate to be recorded this Thursday

A forum will be held this Thursday at 2 p.m. for Colleton County Council Republican candidates Dr. Joseph Flowers, who is the incumbent. He is being challenged by candidates Jeffrey Ament and William Smyly. All three of these men are republicans.

The Colleton County Democratic Party is not involved in this forum because there is not a democratic candidate for Colleton County Council in the June primary. The only Democratic candidate for the county council will be on the general election ballot in November.

This Thursday’s county council forum will be closed to the public, as a part of COVID-19 precautions. This debate will also be aired on Facebook Live. It will also be aired by PRTC and will be recorded, to be shown to the public at a later date. The forum will be shared on social media sites by the Colleton County Republican Party. The republican party is the only party hosting the county council debate on Thursday.