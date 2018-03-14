Sheila Keaise makes presentation at P.E.P Club

Submitted by Norma Weeks

The February meeting of the P.E.P club was honored to have Sheila Keaise as guest speaker. Ms. Keaise is the Children’s Librarian at the Colleton County Library and has been for 20 years. She is a native of Walterboro and educated in Walterboro High School, Claflin University, South Carolina State University and University of South Carolina. She has served on many clubs and one of her main interests is helping children learn. She has written 12 books, on adult book and 11 children’s books. For the P.E.P club program Keaise presented the life of Coretta Scott King. To add to her interesting program she broke out in song about love, peace and happiness.

In honor of Black History Month, P.E.P Club President Norma Weeks read a list of famous black people from South Carolina.

The P.E.P Club is for anyone 50 and older and meets the last Tuesday of the month at the Colleton County Recreation Complex at 12:00 Noon. Lunch is served and a program is presented each month. Free door prizes are given and bingo is played. Your first visit is free and if you join the annual dues are $5.00. For more information call Norma Weeks at 843-538-8950.