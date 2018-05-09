Shaterria Mays Takes Command as Battalion Commander for CCHS NJROTC

The Colleton County High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Unit conducted its annual awards program on Tuesday, May 1. The awards day program is designed to recognize those cadets for their dedicated service and outstanding performance of duty to the NJROTC program. They are also recognized for their potential for leadership through advancements, promotions and special awards presented by local and state civic organizations.

The 2018-2019 Cadet Staff will be: Cadet Shaterria Mays (Battalion Commander), Paulina San Juan (The Battalion Executive Officer), Cadets Christina Manigo and Alexis Basler (Company Commanders), Cadets Anthony Generette and Amarery Sanders (Company Executive Officers).

The Rotary Club Award recipient was Jacob Miron. The Lions Club Award recipient is Alexis Basler, the Marine Corps League Low Country Detachment Leadership Award recipient is Kaeleigh Wilson. The Noncommissioned Officers Association Award recipient is Aaliyah Taylor. The Daughters of the American Revolution Medal was presented by Mrs. Beth Howe to Dezyrea Woodbury.

The S.C Society Sons of American Revolution award was presented by Dana Cheney to Jasmine Coleman. The National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 award recipient was Kristen Ray. The Tuskegee Airman Hiram E. Mann Chapter Walterboro, SC/C.A.F.B. Medal was awarded to Jaducus Sherrill. The Surface Navy Association “Stephen Decatur Award” recipient was Joshua Denton. The Shrine Club Medal Award recipient was Rebecca Cohen. The Sons of the Confederate Veterans “H.L. Hunley” Medal was awarded to Jacob Beach. The Grand Lodge of S.C award recipient was Laurel Crabtree. The Navy League of the United States (NLUS) Youth Medal recipient was James Jennings. The Surface Navy Association “Stephen Decatur Award” recipient was Anthony Generette. The Scottish Rite, Southern Jurisdiction JROTC Award was presented to Christina Manigo. The National SoJourners NJROTC Medal Award was presented by Captain Fred Massey to Amarery Sanders. The Military Order of World Wars JROTC Award was presented by Captain Fred Massey to Devon Breland. The Military Order of the Purple Heart Award was presented by LCDR Charles Armentrout to Zahara Ellison. The American Legion JROTC General Military Excellence Medal was presented by Capt John Wallace to Paulina San Juan. The American Legion JROTC Scholastic Medal was presented by Capt John Wallace to Ifrain San Juan Reyes. The Reserve Officers Association Award recipient was Richard Ayala. The Military Officers Association NJROTC Medal Award was presented by Capt Fred Massey to Shaterria Mays. The Military Officers Association NJROTC Outstanding Cadet Award was presented by Capt Fred Massey to Meileidy Villalobos.

The following cadets earned the Honor Cadet Ribbon for having the highest overall academic achievement in school for each year group: NSIV- Meleidy Villalobos, NSIII – Paulina San Juan, NSII- Jordan Scites and NSI- Laurel Crabtree. The following cadets earned the Distinguished Cadet Ribbon for having the highest combined average for overall scholastic standing and aptitude in naval science in each year group: NSIV- Shaquanda Blanding, NSIII- Paulina San Juan, NSII- Zahara Ellison, NSI- Joshua Denton

The following cadets earned the outstanding cadet ribbon: Shaquanda Blanding, Niashia Green, Richard Ayala, Alexis Basler, Anthony Generette, Christina Manigo, Shaterria Mays, Peter Nixon, Paulina San Juan, Jon McClendon, Richard Schultz, Jordan Scites, Zahara Ellison, Christopher Reyes, Aaliyah Taylor, Kaleigh Wilson, James Jennings, Andrew Godley, Randy Morris, Becerra Pena, Jacob Beach, Jasmine Coleman, Laurel Crabtree, Shaniya Garden, Jaducus Sherrill, Joshua Denton, Mylasia Kearse and Jacon Miron.

Cadets that earned exemplary conduct ribbons: Devon Breland, Shaquanda Blanding, Rebecca Smith, Meleidy Villalobos, Ifrain San Juan-Reyes, Jamyra Koger- Aiken, Shaterria Mays, Anthony Generette, Alexis Basler, Paulina San Juan, Christina Manigo, Richard Ayala, Kaliya Gadson, Destiny Gaines, Jalani Brown, Richard Shultz, Anthony Polk, JyAsia Mosely, Cornelia Brown, Rebecca Cohen, Zahara Ellison, Zypher Kisner, Christopher Reyes, Aaliyah Taylor, Jamal Williams, Kaeleigh Wilson, Elizabeth Tharp, Triston Boatwright, Selena Flores, Andrew Godley, Aliesha Holmes, Randy Morris, Johnathon Nelson, Evelyn Pena, Kaylee Reimel, Joshua Sexton, Jabreah Drain, James Morales, Alaya Middleton, Joshua Denton, Jacob Miron, Alexus Thomas, McKinnzie Mays, Jacob Beach, Mikka Mendenall, Jasmine Coleman, Kaitlynn Frier, Laurel Crabtree, Maniya Brown, Victoria Ross, Reba Sechrist, Rachelle Rourk and John Holmes.

These cadets earned the Military Aptitude Award: Shaquanda Blanding, Richard Ayala, Alexis Basler, Anthony Generette, Christina Manigo, Shaterria Mays, Paulina San Juan, Richard Shultz, Zahara Ellison, Aaliyah Taylor, Kaeleigh Wilson, Andrew Godley, Randy Morris, Baccera Pena, Joshua Denton, Jacob Denton, Jacob Miron, Jacob Beach, Jasmine Coleman, Laurel Crabtree and Hunter Fussell.

The remaining 2018-2019 staff includes: Battalion Colorguard Commander is Kaeleigh Wilson. Battalion special projects officer is Peter Nixon. Battalion Admin Officer is James Jennings. Battalion athletic officer is Christina Manigo. Company Platton Commanders are Jon McClendon, S. Villalobos, Zahara Ellison and Anthony Polk. Battalion Operations Officer is Jamal Williams. Battalion Armory officer is Triston Boatwright. Battalion Supply Officer is Zahara Ellison with Randy Morris being the assistant Supply Officer. The Battalion Orienteering Team Commander is James Jennings. Battalion Unarmed Drill Team Commander is Paulina San Juan with Zahara Ellison being the Armed Drill Team Commander. Battalion 1st Lieutenant is Arthur Smoak. Battalion Academic Team Commander is Laurel Crabtree. Battalion Public Affairs Officer is Kaleigh Wilson. Battalion Chaplain is Alyia Taylor. Battalion Master Chief Petty Officer is Richard Ayala. Company Senior Chief Petty Officer is Kristen Ray and Rebecca Cohen. Battalion Special Projects is Shaniya Garden. Assistant 1st Lieutenant is Jacob Beach. Battalion Safety Officer is Jacob Miron. Assistant Admin Officer is Laurel Crabtree. Battalion Supply Assistant is Abigail Murdaugh and Maniya Brown. Platoon Mustering Chief Petty Officers are Jaducus Sherrill, Jasmine Coleman, Joshua Denton and Shaterria Mays.

The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a federal program sponsored by the United States Armed Forces in high schools and some middle schools across the United States.