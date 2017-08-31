Shag Festival Set For Weekend

The annual Edisto Music and Shag Festival is set for this coming Labor Day Weekend, with events slated for the public on September 1, 2 and 3rd.

The festival is in its eighth year and is going to feature the Junior Shaggers, a group of about 30 youth from across several states. The group has performed nationally and are award-winning in several recent national dance championships.

The routine this year for the local festival will pay tribute to the shag dance, which is the official state dance for South Carolina.

“The costumes are a blast from the past,” said Shari Huiett, a supporter of the Junior Shaggers. Huiett also handles the group’s marketing and promotions. “The team will celebrate the early days of shag dancing,” she said, speaking about what the public can expect when they see the group perform.

The festival is going to feature nightly entertainment. On Friday, DJ Jim Bowers will perform from noon to 7 p.m., followed by the Band of Oz that takes the stage at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, DJ Jim Bowers will perform again, this time offering the crowds dance music from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. He is followed by the Shag Doctorz, who will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The weekend finale feature band is the Shem Creek Boogie Band, who will perform on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the festival and its line-up, go to http://www.edistochamber.com

The public is welcome to attend, and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.