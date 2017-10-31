Sexton Faces Charges in Robbery

CCSO writes: On October 29th 2017 the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the Shell convenience store on Bells Highway in Walterboro, SC reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Upon arrival, the victim Robert Johnson, age 77, stated that he was at his residence Ruffin, SC. Johnson stated that a male came to his door and asked for something to drink. After providing him with a juice, the male asked for a ride to Walterboro. Mr. Johnson agreed to give the suspect a ride. But when Johnson went inside to retrieve his keys, the suspect grabbed Mr. Johnson by the hand and held him at knife point. Mr. Johnson stated the suspect forced him to open his safe and stole multiple firearms from the residence along with $1,300.00 in cash. The suspect then forced Mr. Johnson into the victim’s vehicle and made Johnson drive him to Walterboro. After making the Victim drive to various locations around town, the suspect forced Mr. Johnson out of the vehicle. The suspect took Mr. Johnsons’ cellular phone so he could not call 911. Mr. Johnson eventually flagged down a passerby.

Investigators from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Mr. Johnson. Johnson was able to provide Investigators with very specific details of the suspect’s physical appearance, mannerisms, and vocabulary. Investigators took the information and paired it with knowledge of the area and previous offenders, and developed a suspect. Mr. Johnson was then asked to view a photo lineup and identified Richard Dean Sexton, 31, from Walterboro, SC. Once the suspect was identified by the victim Mr. Johnson, Investigators began working diligently to locate Offender Sexton.

On October 30, 2017, the Virginia State Police advised that they had located Mr. Johnson’s stolen Jeep Liberty abandoned along the side of the interstate. VA Troopers were contacted by local Investigators and were provided crucial information regarding Offender Sexton’s description. A short time later, VA Troopers called back and advised that Richard Dean Sexton had been taken into custody approximately 4 miles away at a truck stop. VA Authorities charged Offender Sexton with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Assaulting a Police Officer, and attempted escape.

Once his charges by the Virginia State Police reach a disposition, the Extradition process will begin to have Mr. Sexton returned to Colleton County, SC to face charges for Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Carjacking, Burglary 1st, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violate Crime. More charges may be pending.