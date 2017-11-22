Sexton Extradited Back to Colleton County

CCSO writes: On November 21st 2017, Richard Dean Sexton was extradited back to Colleton County from Virginia to face charges stemming from the October 29th 2017 incident where Mr. Sexton robbed and kidnapped a 77 year old male from his residence in Ruffin, SC.

On October 30, 2017, the Virginia State Police advised that they had located the victim’s stolen Jeep Liberty abandoned along the side of the interstate. VA Troopers were contacted by local Investigators and were provided crucial information regarding Offender Sexton’s description. A short time later, VA Troopers called back and advised that Richard Dean Sexton had been taken into custody approximately 4 miles away at a truck stop. VA Authorities charged Offender Sexton with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Assaulting a Police Officer, and attempted escape.

Richard Dean Sexton age 31 of Islandton, SC is charged with Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Carjacking, Burglary 1st, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violate Crime. He is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a Bond Hearing.