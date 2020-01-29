Sexton charged in beating, burglary of Cottageville man

A Cottageville man is in Intensive Care at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston for life-threatening injuries he sustained during a weekend burglary and beating that occurred in his home.

According to Cottageville Police Chief Jeffery Cook, the unidentified male victim called 911 at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday and reported that he had been severely beaten during a burglary. The victim and the suspect knew each other.

Firefighter-paramedics with Colleton County Fire-Rescue and officers from both the Cottageville Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

From there, the victim was transported to Colleton Medical Center. He was later taken to MUSC.

As of Monday, he remained in the ICU.

According to officials with the Cottageville Police Department, the victim suffered multiple broken bones and head injuries. “…our victim was found by Cottageville Police Officers in his home, horribly beaten,” said Cook, in a written statement.

The suspect was identified as Richard D. Sexton, 33, of Walterboro. Initially, Sexton was not on scene and officers began a search for him in the greater Cottageville area.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Cottageville Police Officers searched for the suspect most of the night,” said Cook.

A Cottageville citizen spotted a man matching Sexton’s description on Rehoboth Road. Officers from the Cottageville Police Department, the sheriff’s office, and from S.C. Department of Natural Resources located Sexton “without incident,” said Cook.

He was taken into custody and charged with Grand Larceny, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and being a Felon in Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Sexton was denied bond on Monday during his bond hearing. He remains at the Colleton County Detention Center.

“None of this could have been achieved or done without the tremendous help of the Cottageville area citizens,” said Cook. “These citizens looked out for their neighbors and gave us real-time information and location of the suspect, where he was located just yards from their home surveillance cameras. This is greatly appreciated by this agency and shows the strength of the community … We are asking for prayers for the victim.”

Despite reports that Sexton was on probation for an unrelated crime when this alleged crime occurred, officials with S.C. Department of Probation and Parole said on Monday that Sexton was not on probation with the Colleton County Office of Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest.

Sexton was last on probation in Colleton County in 2011 for common-law robbery.

During Saturday’s search, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office used its reverse-911 messaging on Saturday to notify Cottageville-area residents of the search in progress. This is done as a safety precaution, to make residents aware of a possible criminal in their area. Because of this, a Cottageville resident called 911 and reported a suspicious person in the Rehoboth Road area.

The sheriff’s office used the same 911-reverse calling system to notify residents that Sexton was captured, and the manhunt was lifted.