Several Already Seeking Open City Seats, Pryor First To File

Filing is now open for several seats on Walterboro City Council and for the city’s top leadership spot as mayor.

Filing opened on August 30th, with the election to be held in November.

Already, city councilman newcomer Greg Pryor is the first to officially announce his candidacy for Walterboro City Council. He filed to run for the public office on August 30th.

There are three open council seats that currently belong to Tom Lohr, James Broderick and Jimmy Syfrett.

Pryor, 58, is a Walterboro resident and is a graduate of Walterboro High School. He attended college at both the University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston. He is a regional sales manager and currently sits on the city’s municipal planning commission. Pryor is also active in the community, and is currently the Chairman for the Board of Trustees at Bethel United Methodist Church. He is also known as the “voice” of The Cougars at Colleton County High School and is a U.S. Selective Services Board member.

“I want ot run to impact the future of our community,” he said. “Everything is coming our way, and I want to be ready.”

Pryor says he “loves” Walterboro and wants to help ensure the future of the community is a good one. “It’s for my children and your children … I want everyone to be proud to live here and to be able to work here and raise their families here, just like I did,” he said.

As of press deadline on Tuesday, Pryor is the only who has officially announced his intention in seeking a seat on Walterboro City Council.

However, as of that same deadline, there are two official contenders vying for the Mayoral seat: incumbent Bill Young is being challenged by Marguerite Chrissy Johnson.

Walterboro operates a “council manager” form of government. This means Young is the elected mayor of the city, and operates in a leadership capacity along with his elected council members. He, and council members, answer to their constituents, who voted to put them into office. However, the city also has a manager – Jeff Molinari. This position is not an elected one. The manager answers to council and to the mayor, and works at their discretion.

How to File

Filing is open, and runs through noon on Sept. 8th.

Interested candidates can apply at Walterboro City Hall, located at 242 Hampton Street in Walterboro. All required forms are located at City Hall or can be found at www.scvotes.org.

Anyone who wants to file to run for these seats can do so by going to www.scvotes.org and following the instructions on the “candidates” tab. Additional ethics forms are required by law. There are filing fees associated with seeking these public seats: for mayor, the filing fee costs $509.24 and there is a $254.60 fee to run for council.

As for other municipal elections, filing for candidates has ended for both the towns of Cottageville and Lodge. These municipal elections are also going to be held in November.

Cottageville

In Cottageville, two open council seats are being vied for by four candidates: Tina Peterson, a teacher, realtor and Civil Air Patrol activist; incumbent Chuck Hudson; retired truck driver Ted H. Underwood; and former Cottageville Councilman Howard R. Lockwood.

Current Cottageville Councilwoman Yvonne Alvarado has decided not to run again for her seat, and is instead backing Peterson.

“I want someone who can be more available to the town and who works here, so that participation in council meetings and other activities is more accessible,” she said.

Lodge

In Lodge, the town’s sitting mayor, Larry Carter, is the only person again seeking that seat.

Additionally, incumbents Brenda Connelly and Christy Terry are the only two to file for their open council seats.